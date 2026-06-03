Economic growth should not come at cost of social harmony: Top leader

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 3 chaired a working session with the Central Public Security Party Committee and relevant agencies on a project to build an orderly, disciplined, safe, healthy, civilised, harmonious and developed society in the new era, which will be submitted to the Politburo before being reported to the Party Central Committee for consideration and issuance of a resolution.



At the session, representatives of the Central Public Security Party Committee presented a report on the progress and key contents of the project, while participants exchanged views and discussed major issues related to the draft resolution.



Concluding the meeting, General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that building a modern society is a cause of the entire people under the Party’s leadership. He stressed the need to proactively absorb the achievements of human civilisation, advanced science, technology and governance while safeguarding national independence, self-reliance, cultural identity and the socialist orientation of development.



The Party and State leader highlighted the requirement to ensure balanced development between material and spiritual life, as well as between economic growth and cultural and human development. Efforts should focus on improving spiritual well-being, strengthening social trust and enhancing people’s happiness, while ensuring that society does not become materially richer at the expense of culture, ethics and human values, he said.



Rapid development, he said, must go hand in hand with social stability and improvements in people’s quality of life. Economic growth should not come at the cost of social order, discipline, social justice, environmental protection or cultural values.



He underlined that people must remain at the centre of development, with culture serving as the foundation and law and discipline as key pillars. Building a civilised socialist society begins with fostering a new generation of Vietnamese citizens who possess ideals, moral character, cultural awareness, civic responsibility and the ability to adapt to a modern society.



General Secretary and President Lam called for a close combination of moral governance and rule of law, as well as prevention and enforcement measures, balancing education and persuasion with discipline and respect for the law.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs the working session on June 3 (Photo: VNA)

All policies, he said, must aim to protect people, improve quality of life and ensure that every citizen can live in a safe, healthy and humane environment with equal opportunities for development and access to the benefits of growth. Economic development must be closely linked with social progress and equity so that no one is left behind.



He described modern social governance as a strategic breakthrough, noting that faster development requires better governance. Vietnam should shift from a traditional model of social management to one centred on governance and social creation, supported by modern approaches and methods.



The leader requested a review of the system of objectives and targets to make them more strategic, focusing on indicators that directly reflect social quality, governance effectiveness, safety, public trust, happiness and living standards. He also urged further refinement of tasks and solutions while ensuring consistency with resolutions and conclusions previously issued by the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat.



He noted that the resolution should serve as a comprehensive framework for social development in the new era, integrating and shaping the model of Vietnamese society in the years ahead. It should clearly define the values, standards and overarching requirements that the entire political system should pursue in building a modern socialist society.



He stressed the determination to develop a resolution grounded in innovative thinking, long-term vision, substantive content and practical, action-oriented solutions. Beyond addressing immediate social challenges, the resolution should help shape the model of Vietnamese society in the new era, with socialist development as its guiding objective.



According to General Secretary and State President Lam, such a resolution will provide a solid social foundation for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and achieving the country’s two centenary goals./.