☕ Afternoon briefing on June 2

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- With the momentum of overall Vietnam – Japan relations, defence cooperation will continue to intensify substantively and productively, serving as an important pillar of bilateral ties, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong has said.



Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong (left) and Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Gen. Uchikura Hiroaki review the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcome ceremony for the latter in Hanoi on June 2. (Photo: VNA)

He made the remarks during talks in Hanoi on June 2 with General Uchikura Hiroaki, Chief of Staff of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces, who is on an official visit to Vietnam. Read full text



- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and her Dutch counterpart Marcel de Vink co-chaired the second deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation between the two countries in Hanoi on June 1.



The second deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Hanoi on June 1 (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The two sides updated each other on developments in their respective countries and reviewed bilateral cooperation results since the previous consultation. They expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far in delegation exchanges at various levels, close coordination and mutual support for each other's initiatives and candidacy at regional and international forums, efforts to facilitate business activities, and the effective use of existing mechanisms to address issues in bilateral relations. Read full text



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s visits to Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines demonstrate Vietnam’s increasingly active leadership and coordinating role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to Malaysian strategic security analyst Collins Chong Yew Keat.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Kuala Lumpur on June 1, the analyst said the official visit to Thailand coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and followed the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025. Read full text



- Vietnam has called for broader international participation in the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), highlighting the need for stronger global cooperation to address increasingly sophisticated cross-border cyber threats.



Vietnam, in coordination with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), organised a seminar on the sidelines of the 35th Session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ 35) in Vienna, Austria, on June 1. Read full text



- Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has signed the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 28/2026/QD-TTg, promulgating regulations on the procedures, authority and management of APEC Business Travel Cards (ABTC).



The decision sets out the categories of individuals eligible for an ABTC, procedures and authority for issuing and managing the card for Vietnamese businesspeople, personnel approval and temporary residence certification for foreign ABTC holders, as well as the responsibilities of relevant agencies, organisations, enterprises and individuals.Read full text



- Vietnam is placing greater emphasis on strengthening ties between foreign-invested enterprises and domestic businesses as it seeks to enhance competitiveness, increase local value creation and secure a larger role in global value chains during the 2026–2030 period.

Data from the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance show that Vietnam was home to 46,534 active FDI projects as of the end of April, with combined registered capital topping 543.1 billion USD. Disbursed capital reached 357.6 billion USD, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total registered investment. Read full text

- Investors are accelerating the construction and operation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at rest stops along the eastern section of the North–South Expressway, stretching from the north central province of Thanh Hoa to the southernmost province of Ca Mau, to provide green energy for transport.



According to the Department for Roads of Vietnam, the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) is investing in nine rest stops. At the Mai Son–National Highway 45 rest area, 10 charging points have been installed on each side of the expressway. Each point has two charging ports, providing 20 EV charging spaces on each side./. Read full text