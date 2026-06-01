Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 1

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 1

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam and the Philippines on June 1 agreed to elevate their relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, during talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in Manila.

At the talks, President Marcos Jr. warmly welcomed General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, stressing that the visit is of special significance as it marks the first visit to the Philippines by a General Secretary of the CPV and coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1976–2026). Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on June 1 afternoon witnessed the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between ministries and agencies of the two countries and met with the press to announce the results of their earlier talks.

The signed documents included a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam and the Ministry of Defence of the Philippines; a MoU on cooperation in information technology and digital transformation between the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam and the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines; and a Tourism Cooperation Programme for 2026–2029 between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam and the Ministry of Tourism of the Philippines; and a MoU between the Academy of Public Administration and Management under the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics of Vietnam, and the University of the Philippines. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam’s participation in and keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore has reaffirmed Vietnam’s rising stature in regional and global affairs, while demonstrating the country’s proactive approach to shaping a stable and cooperative security environment amid growing international uncertainties.

During his tour to three ASEAN countries from May 27 to June 1, the Vietnamese leader’s appearance at Asia’s premier security forum attracted considerable attention from observers.

According to Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, the invitation extended to Vietnam’s top leader reflected the confidence of the international community in Vietnam’s role and contributions. Read full story

- An overseas-based organisation has once again issued a flawed assessment of press freedom in Vietnam, relying on a narrow perspective and externally imposed standards. In reality, however, Vietnam has made efforts to consolidate its legal framework, facilitate media operations, and expanded public access to information.

Vietnam’s approach is reflected in its press legislation. Under existing regulations, press agencies and journalists are protected by law and provided with conditions to carry out their professional duties. Interference with lawful journalistic activities is prohibited. Read full story

- Vietnam’s strength has long laid in its ability to maintain its strategic autonomy, with the country holding Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships (CSPs) with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council, a diplomatic feat that few countries can claim, Professor Carl Thayer from the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Australia.

“That Vietnam holds CSPs with both Washington and Beijing, in particular, is perhaps the most striking reflection of Hanoi's diplomatic prowess,” said the expert. Read full story

- The transformation of “Cashless Day” initiative into “Digital Finance Day 2026” not only promotes smart payment solutions and expands access to financial services for people and businesses, but also contributes to the growth of modern consumption and digital commerce in Ho Chi Minh City.

The “Digital Finance Day 2026” is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 16 under the theme “Smart Payments Drive Digital Finance.” Read full story

potal-xang-sinh-hoc-e10-chinh-thuc-ban-tren-toan-quoc-tu-16-8797230.jpg
Customers purchase fuel at a PVOIL petrol station on June 1, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam officially began nationwide distribution of E10 biofuel gasoline on June 1 under a roadmap set by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), replacing RON95 mineral gasoline across the formal retail network.

Under current regulations, unleaded gasoline for spark-ignition engines must be blended into E10 fuel, while E5 RON92 will remain available through the end of 2030./. Read full story

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