Vietnam's strategic autonomy earns praise from Australian expert

Sydney (VNA) – Vietnam’s strength has long laid in its ability to maintain its strategic autonomy, with the country holding Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships (CSPs) with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council, a diplomatic feat that few countries can claim, Professor Carl Thayer from the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales told a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Australia.



“That Vietnam holds CSPs with both Washington and Beijing, in particular, is perhaps the most striking reflection of Hanoi's diplomatic prowess,” said the expert.



Thayer assessed that since assuming the post of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in 2024, To Lam has been described as “a man with a mission,” with the leader stating that strengthening national defence and security, and promoting foreign relations and international integration, are crucial and constant tasks. According to the Australian scholar’s observation, the unstable global security landscape, while problematic, also presents Vietnam with a significant opportunity. With the foundational foreign policy pillars of diversification and multilateralisation firmly in place, Party General Secretary and State President Lam’s renewed focus on economic development, national defence and foreign relations necessitated deeper international collaboration to enable the development of an independent and self-reliant economy.



“However, the volatility of the current global order has reinforced the case for even deeper and more diversified international engagement.” Thayer added.



He said as Vietnam's economic weight has grown, it has reinforced its principled defence of international law and fundamental belief in the sovereign equality of states. “These values are broadly shared across the region and embodied in ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).”



The expert noted that as General Secretary and President Lam was deliberate in translating these shared principles into concrete partnerships, he oversaw the establishment or upgrading of six new CSPs, including with Malaysia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the UK and the EU – all of which support either the principles of the AOIP and other closely aligned frameworks.



Vietnam has an opportunity to further entrench its leadership position within ASEAN, collaborate with like-minded partners, and demonstrate that Hanoi is, and will continue to be, a friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community, Thayer concluded./.

VNA