Politics

Malaysian scholar highlights Vietnam’s growing role in the region

Referring to Vietnam’s presence at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, the scholar said the country has stepped onto the regional stage with a renewed posture, positioning itself as a constructive diplomatic player committed to promoting peace and stability.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers a keunote address at the 23th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers a keunote address at the 23th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Ei Sun Oh from Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia has highlighted Vietnam’s growing diplomatic stature in the region while speaking about the ongoing Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from May 29-31.

Referring to Vietnam’s presence at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, the scholar said the country has stepped onto the regional stage with a renewed posture, positioning itself as a constructive diplomatic player committed to promoting peace and stability.

The keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam at the dialogue was not only a routine speech but also an affirmation of Vietnam’s rising international standing, he said, stressing Vietnam is determined itself as a responsible stakeholder in addressing issues of common concern to ASEAN and the world. This role that has been warmly welcomed and supported by fellow ASEAN member states.

One of the key messages conveyed by Vietnam is its commitment to a rules-based international order and respect for international law. Oh stressed that this stance carries particular significance and has received broad support from many countries, especially those with interests in the East Sea.

Amid intensifying strategic competition, Vietnam has consistently underscored the importance of dialogue in reducing the risk of conflict. According to the scholar, prioritising peaceful solutions is especially important at a time when the region has witnessed real confrontations among some countries.

Commenting on the issue of strategic trust, Oh said Vietnam has not only advocated these principles in international forums but has also demonstrated them through concrete actions. He cited the country’s successful hosting of the 2019 summit between the US and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Hanoi as evidence of its ability to serve as a trusted and neutral diplomatic host.

The expert also pointed to Vietnam’s peaceful rise as one of Southeast Asia’s largest economies as a vivid example of the importance of building an inclusive security architecture.

He expressed confidence that Vietnam’s development model and approach to security would make a meaningful contribution to fostering a sustainable regional environment in which the interests of all neighbouring countries are respected and taken into account./.

VNA
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