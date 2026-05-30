Politics

Vietnam’s approach offers valuable reference at Shangri-La Dialogue: experts

Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a noteworthy model for its balanced approach to international relations, said Professor Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Vietnam’s steadfast foreign policy, strategic vision and balanced approach to international relations have earned growing recognition from the international community, with experts describing the country as a notable reference point for addressing today’s complex global challenges.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents on the occasion of the state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, who delivered a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, Professor Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said the warm reception given to the speech reflects international interest in Vietnam’s development path and foreign policy vision.

He noted that Vietnam has demonstrated resilience in wartime, courage during the renewal process, and responsibility and a bold vision in the era of the nation's rise.

The country’s commitment to peace, cooperation and prosperity, he said, has left a strong impression on the international community, Khuong said.

Notably, Vietnam has the ability to turn former adversaries into friends and transform past animosities into mutual understanding, he continued.

The meeting between General Secretary and President Lam and US President Donald Trump at the White House last February, as well as his state visit to China in April after being elected President, demonstrates Vietnam's proactive and flexible approach in implementing its foreign policy.

In an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, maintaining harmonious relations with major powers is among the most difficult challenges facing nations today, Khuong said, adding that Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a noteworthy model for its balanced approach to international relations.

He also highlighted Vietnam’s consistent efforts to align national interests with broader regional and global goals, contributing positively to peace, stability and cooperation. Such an approach has helped the country strengthen its role within the global community, he added.

Sharing a similar view, Dr. Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid from National University of Singapore said Vietnam’s consistency in implementing its foreign policy has won widespread respect. Through the messages delivered by General Secretary and President Lam, Vietnam has further clarified its vision for regional and international issues, he noted.

From a Southeast Asian studies perspective, Abdul Hamid said the current period is particularly significant as the international community places growing expectations on Vietnam amid evolving geopolitical uncertainties. He added that Vietnam’s approach is increasingly regarded as a valuable reference for countries seeking effective ways to navigate emerging global challenges./.

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