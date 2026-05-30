Politics

Vietnam seeks more dynamic development and more effective governance: Top leader

Vietnam is pushing ahead with efforts to streamline its state apparatus, improve institutions and strengthen national governance capacity, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore and responds to questions from delegates. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore and responds to questions from delegates. (Photo: VNA)


Singapore (VNA) – Vietnam is pushing ahead with efforts to streamline its state apparatus, improve institutions and strengthen national governance capacity, with the ultimate goal to create new growth drivers and enhance its competitiveness and resilience amid a rapidly evolving and increasingly complex global environment, the country’s top leader said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam made the remarks while responding to a question from a delegate from the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute on how Vietnam’s drive to streamline its state apparatus could affect the country’s foreign policy, after delivering a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 29.

He said the moves would not affect Vietnam’s core foreign policy orientation but instead help the country more effectively pursue its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of international relations.

A more dynamic and better-governed Vietnam would also become a more reliable and responsible partner for the region and the world, the leader stressed.

Vietnam also views ASEAN as a strategic space directly tied to its peace, stability and development, and has consistently regarded the bloc’s success as its own, he continued.

Within ASEAN, Vietnam does not seek to become a power centre but aims to be a proactive, constructive and responsible member, contributing to enhancing ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality, and promoting a balanced and substantive approach to regional challenges.

In the coming years, as its national capacity improves, Vietnam will contribute more to ASEAN and work with other member states to strengthen the bloc as a strategic convergence point in areas including economic connectivity, digital transformation, security, supply chains, maritime security and narrowing development gaps, the leader said.

General Secretary and President Lam said he believes a united and resilient ASEAN that maintains its centrality will continue to serve as an important foundation for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

vnanet-lam2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (left) and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Responding to a question from a Chinese delegate on whether the Vietnam-China 3+3 strategic dialogue mechanism could create a new approach to advancing regional security cooperation, he said the mechanism reflects Vietnam’s policy of independence and self-reliance, while continuing the country’s tradition of self-strengthening combined with embracing the achievements of humanity.

He said the spirit is demonstrated in Vietnam’s commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment and pursuing proactive and responsible engagement in addressing regional and global issues, alongside comprehensive, deep and effective international integration.

Vietnam also affirms its adherence to the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, while pursuing peace and mutually beneficial cooperation as a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, he said.

For a question from another delegate on science and technology development in Vietnam, particularly whether artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies present challenges or opportunities and how Vietnam plans to govern them, the leader said Vietnam needs to strengthen human responsibility and oversight over decisions with serious security implications, especially in the defence sector.

He said the more advanced technologies become, the more clearly human accountability must be defined and strictly regulated, including in the case of AI.

He stressed the need to protect civilian infrastructure and cyberspace, while avoiding attacks or sabotage targeting critical systems such as healthcare, energy, finance, ports, data networks and other essential public services, where AI is also contributing to development.

The leader also underscored the importance of transparency, information-sharing and trust-building through dialogue based on voluntary principles and technical standards, gradually moving toward stricter frameworks when consensus is reached on the use of science and technology applications, including AI, in business activities as well as defence, military and security fields./.


VNA
#General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam #23rd Shangri-La Dialogue #Vietnam-Singapore relations Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese leader receives foreign defence ministers on Shangri-la Dialogue sidelines

The ministers shared the view that General Secretary and President Lam’s delivering of a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue reflected the international community’s recognition of Vietnam’s role, voice and contributions to regional strategic issues, and demonstrated its strong interest in the country’s perspectives and approaches to promoting dialogue, building trust, enhancing cooperation, and addressing common challenges.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits the Singapore Railway Test Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader visits technology, rail test facilities in Singapore

At the A*STAR Model Factory, one of Singapore’s flagship research and application facilities for smart industry, innovation and digital transformation in production, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his impression of Singapore’s approach in creating conditions for enterprises to directly test technologies before making large-scale investments.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam meets with President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta in Singapore on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Party, State leader meets with Timor Leste President in Singapore

The leaders highly valued the trust, sincerity and mutual support that the two countries have cultivated in recent years, agreeing to continue close coordination to advance Vietnam–Timor-Leste relations in a more substantive and effective manner, thereby contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region.

Representatives of Vietnam's law enforcement forces and the Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS De Ruyter pose for a group photo in Hai Phong on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Ship of Royal Netherlands Navy makes port call in Hai Phong

The trip by HNLMS De Ruyter reaffirms the European country’s commitment to strong and long-term cooperation with Vietnam and the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the areas of naval cooperation, respect for international law, and freedom of navigation in international waters, said Ambassador Kees van Baar.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Standing Board on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman urges Ho Chi Minh City to move faster on breakthrough reforms

Ho Chi Minh City was tasked with continuing to refine the two-tier local administration model in a streamlined, effective, and substantive way; stepping up decentralisation and delegation of authority alongside power control and accountability; and building quantitative criteria to assess operational effectiveness, with citizens and businesses placed at the centre of service delivery.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam key player in regional, global affairs: expert

The top Vietnamese leader's keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue signals Vietnam’s rise as a key actor in both regional and global affairs – an official recognition of the country’s growing influence in international supply chains, maritime security and regional diplomacy.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 29

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 29

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's activities during his state visit to Singapore, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man extending Vesak greetings to Buddhist dignitaries, and the launch of a national drive to protect and support children in cyberspace for 2026–2030 are among news highlights on May 29.

Ambassador Vu Trung My poses for a commemorative photo with representatives of Venezuelan students. (Photo: VNA published)

Venezuelan youth honour President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy

President Ho Chi Minh continues to inspire young people across Latin America who value peace and national independence. Many Venezuelans, particularly those interested in world revolutionary history, admire the Vietnamese leader for his modest lifestyle, dedication to the people and commitment to national liberation.

Vietnamese Ambassador Do Hung Viet delivers a closing speech (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam wins praise as NPT Chair at 11th review conference

The 11th NPT Review Conference amounted to a test of Vietnam’s diplomatic leadership and coordination capability, which it passed with distinction. Vietnam succeeded in preventing deadlock, preserving the seriousness of the conference, and earning wide international respect and recognition, a result that further cements the rising stature of Vietnamese diplomacy on the global stage.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator extends Vesak greetings in Ho Chi Minh City

The top legislator highly appreciated the VBS’s active contributions to strengthening the great national unity bloc and encouraging monks, nuns and Buddhist followers to comply with the Party’s guidelines and State policies and laws.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam To Lam (first, left) and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong (first, right) witness the exchange of cooperation documents on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders witness exchange of cooperation documents

The signed documents include an MoU on cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Singapore’s Public Service Division, and a joint statement between Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade and Singapore's Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology on strengthening supply chain resilience.