Vietnamese Party and State leader offers flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Singapore

Singapore (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on May 30 morning laid flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum, as part of the top leader’s state visit to Singapore and his attendance at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue.



The delegation observed a moment of silence in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh – a brilliant leader and great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a national liberation hero, an exemplary international communist fighter, and a close friend of peace-loving peoples around the world.





Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (sixth from left), his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation pose for a photo at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Within the spacious museum grounds, the statue of President Ho Chi Minh is prominently displayed alongside those of other Asian leaders and distinguished figures. In May 2008, on the occasion of the late Vietnamese President’s 118th birth anniversary and the 35th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, Singapore’s National Heritage Board inaugurated a memorial plaque dedicated to him within the the Asian Civilisations Museum. In September 2011, the statue of President Ho Chi Minh next to the memorial plaque was officially inaugurated./.



