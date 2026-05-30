Vice Chairwoman of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region welcomed in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) - Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu received Lu Xinning, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Government of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Hanoi on May 30.



In a friendly, sincere, and open atmosphere, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of Vietnam–China relations. In particular, exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Guangxi have achieved important results.



Bilateral trade in 2025 reached 311.2 billion CNY (45.8 billion USD), up 5.3%, accounting for 38% of Guangxi’s total export turnover. Vietnam has remained Guangxi’s largest trading partner for 27 consecutive years. Transport connectivity, the opening and upgrading of border gates, and cooperation in science and technology have all made significant progress.



To further implement the important outcomes of the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam in April 2026, Vu proposed that both sides continue to effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, strengthen the exchange of experience in socio-economic development and local governance, and pioneer in implementing high-level common perceptions on deeper economic connectivity between the two countries.



He also called for accelerating transport connectivity, with a focus on two standard-gauge railway lines: Lang Son – Hanoi and Mong Cai – Ha Long – Hai Phong; piloting smart border gate models and cross-border economic cooperation zones; and effectively organising investment and trade promotion activities. He further encouraged efforts to facilitate the export of Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry, and fishery products to China, and to better tap the tourism potential of both sides.



The Deputy FM welcomed Guangxi’s strong promotion of cooperation with Vietnam in science and technology, particularly in artificial intelligence, green agriculture, clean energy, renewable energy, high-tech processing, and sustainable development. He also urged both sides to continue effectively implementing the three legal documents on land border, together building a border line of peace, cooperation and development.



Agreeing with the cooperation proposals of Vu, Lu affirmed that Guangxi attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with Vietnamese ministries and localities. She expressed a desire to strengthen substantive cooperation across various fields, especially transport infrastructure connectivity, including railways, roads, and maritime routes; maintain sustainable trade growth; and expand cooperation in high technology and artificial intelligence.



Guangxi is ready to increase imports of Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products, coordinate in upgrading border gates and facilitating customs clearance, promote cross-border tourism cooperation, and enhance people-to-people exchanges and friendship between localities on both sides, she asserted./.

VNA