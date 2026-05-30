Politics

Vietnam’s development philosophy increasingly validated amid global shifts: expert

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam’s keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, Prof. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said the Vietnamese leader’s remarks resonated strongly because they addressed pressing global challenges with candour, responsibility and a forward-looking vision.

Prof. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Photo: VNA)
Prof. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – The development philosophy pursued by Vietnam is gaining increasing international recognition as countries seek new approaches to navigate a rapidly changing global landscape, according to a Singapore-based scholar.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam’s keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, Prof. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said the Vietnamese leader’s remarks resonated strongly because they addressed pressing global challenges with candour, responsibility and a forward-looking vision.

According to Khuong, the world is undergoing profound transformations driven by technological advances, geopolitical shifts and geoeconomic realignments, creating conditions for the emergence of a new international order.

While legacies of the Cold War remain, opportunities associated with artificial intelligence (AI), green transition and space exploration are encouraging countries to adopt a more pragmatic mindset and work together for a shared future.

“Vietnam’s development philosophy is being increasingly validated,” he said, adding that this was one of the reasons General Secretary and President To Lam was invited to address this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue.

The scholar stressed that countries, particularly smaller nations, should focus on creating value not only for themselves but also for the broader international community.

Khuong also highlighted the challenges posed by AI and automation, describing them as both a source of unprecedented productivity and a potential threat to employment. He argued that governments should prioritise protecting workers rather than specific jobs by promoting economic restructuring, lifelong learning and workforce adaptation.

He also cited the relationship between Vietnam and Singapore as an example of how strategic partnerships can contribute to regional stability and mutual understanding, adding that General Secretary and State President Lam’s visit to Singapore carries particular significance in this regard.

The professor also warned that disinformation and information warfare are increasingly undermining trust between countries and between governments and citizens. Combating fake news, he said, will require stronger verification mechanisms, greater public awareness and regular exchanges among stakeholders to strengthen resilience against misinformation.

According to Khuong, strategic trust rests on three pillars: a shared vision for the future, mutually beneficial cooperation and effective mechanisms for communication and information-sharing.

Building such trust is no less important than addressing global challenges such as climate change, he said, praising Vietnam’s proactive diplomacy, which he considered the best way to ensure long-term prosperity./.


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