Philippine official highlights bright prospects for ties with Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming state visit to the Philippines by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam marks a historic milestone in the relations between the two countries, according to Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Theresa Lazaro.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit from May 31 to June 1, Lazaro highlighted the strong and dynamic partnership between the two countries.



According to the diplomat, one of the most significant milestones in bilateral ties was the elevation of relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2015, creating a stronger framework for cooperation on strategic and regional issues.



She noted defence and maritime cooperation as key pillars of the partnership, underpinned by regular high-level exchanges and close coordination. Both countries, she said, are committed to promoting regional peace and security, upholding a rules-based order and supporting international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Economic cooperation has also maintained strong momentum. Bilateral trade reached 7.14 billion USD in 2025, while businesses from both countries have expanded their presence in each other’s markets. Vietnamese companies, including VinFast, GSM, THACO AUTO and FPT Software, have increased operations in the Philippines. Meanwhile, Philippine firms such as Jollibee Foods Corporation, San Miguel Corporation, Universal Robina Corporation, ACEN Corporation and Manila Water Company have continued to expand investments in Vietnam.



Lazaro said the top Vietnamese leader’s upcoming visit carries both strategic and symbolic significance as it will be the first-ever visit to the Philippines by a General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee. Taking place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties, the visit offers an opportunity for leaders of both countries to celebrate past achievements while charting a shared vision for the future.



She expressed confidence that the visit would provide fresh momentum for cooperation in three major areas.



First, as both countries are striving for expanded and balanced bilateral trade, surpassing the initial 10-billion-USD target, the visit is expected to encourage businesses to step up operations and strengthen investment flows.



Second, through the visit, the two countries will reiterate their joint commitment to promoting peace, security, stability and freedom of navigation. They are expected to further enhance cooperation in addressing traditional and non-traditional security challenges, while exploring new opportunities in sustainable marine resource management, scientific research and environmental conservation in the maritime sector.

Third, the visit is expected to create new opportunities for cooperation in major areas such as education, culture, sports and tourism.



Looking ahead, Lazaro identified economic and maritime cooperation as the areas with the greatest potential. Beyond expanding trade, both countries are working to build resilient supply chains and promoting bilateral investment in sectors such as green economy, digital transformation and manufacturing.



She also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation against emerging regional challenges, including online fraud, cybercrime and other transnational threats that require coordinated regional responses.



Regarding ASEAN, the foreign secretary said the Vietnam–Philippines Strategic Partnership has become an important pillar for bilateral cooperation within the bloc as they share the vision of a prosperous, resilient, people-centred region.



By demonstrating that ASEAN member states can effectively manage complex maritime issues through peaceful dialogue and cooperative frameworks, the two countries reinforce the importance of ASEAN centrality and make meaningful contributions to maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation and overflight in shared waters.



Similarly, the close coordination between the Philippines and Vietnam in addressing non-traditional security threats has directly supported ASEAN’s broader efforts to combat increasingly sophisticated transnational criminal networks.



Finally, by ensuring a highly integrated economic foundation, the bilateral partnership between the two countries goes beyond simply boosting intra-ASEAN trade. Their efforts to build robust trade corridors and safeguard critical sectors, such as agriculture, directly contribute to fostering more resilient and adaptable supply chains across Southeast Asia, she said./.























VNA