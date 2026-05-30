Vietnamese community in Singapore asked to continue serving as bridge for bilateral friendship

Singapore (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam requested the Vietnamese community in Singapore to continue serving as a bridge for the two countries’ friendship while meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community there on May 30 as part of his state visit to the country.



The leader said he was pleased to meet the community again following his visit to Singapore in March 2025. He noted that the current trip takes place at a time when bilateral relations are developing dynamically, substantively and effectively, becoming a model within ASEAN.



He described Singapore as one of Vietnam’s most important economic partners in investment, trade and connectivity, and lauded the country's support for Vietnam's human resources development.



Briefing the community on domestic developments, he emphasised that Vietnam is undertaking far-reaching restructuring of its organisational apparatus and administration system. Science and technology, innovation and digital transformation have been identified as key drivers of the country’s rapid and sustainable development, he said. The Party and State leader commended the liaison board of the Vietnamese community in Singapore for its efforts to support and unite the community, and preserve national cultural identity. He also praised Vietnamese experts, intellectuals and scientists in Singapore for their contributions to knowledge transfer as well as collaboration in research and science-technology development.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his hope that the community will remain united, preserve the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and strengthen ties with the homeland. He urged experts and intellectuals to further contribute to the development of high-quality human resources, science, technology and innovation in strategic sectors, so as to create breakthroughs to achieve development goals as set out by the CPV’s 14th National Congress.



Reaffirming the Party and State’s consistent attention to overseas Vietnamese communities, he pledged that relevant authorities will continue refining policies to better meet the legitimate aspirations of overseas Vietnamese and create more favourable conditions for investment, business activities, research, entrepreneurship, knowledge transfer and the preservation of the Vietnamese language and culture.



The top leader also commended the staff of the Vietnamese embassy in Singapore for their dedication and achievements in diplomatic and community affairs, urging the mission to continue supporting Vietnamese associations and strengthening links between the community and the homeland through specific projects.



Ambassador Tran Phuoc Anh noted that Vietnam–Singapore relations have continued to develop effectively across all fields and that the leader's visit, with its diverse and substantive agenda, will contribute significantly to deepening the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Participants at the meeting affirmed that, in response to the care and support extended by the Party and the State, the Vietnamese community in Singapore will continue to foster unity, fully comply with local laws and regulations, and make active contributions to both Singaporean society and the development of the homeland./.









VNA