Politics

Top leader praises Singaporean investments’ contributions to Vietnam’s development

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on May 30 met with leaders of major Singaporean corporations, technology companies, financial institutions and banks with long-standing investments and business operations in Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) meets Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and CEO of United Overseas Bank (UOB) (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) meets Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and CEO of United Overseas Bank (UOB) (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) - As part of his state visit to Singapore and attendance at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on May 30 met with leaders of major Singaporean corporations, technology companies, financial institutions and banks with long-standing investments and business operations in Vietnam.

Meeting with representatives of CapitaLand Development (CLD), the Vietnamese leader highly valued the group's more than three decades of successful operations in Vietnam, particularly in the real estate sector. He welcomed CapitaLand’s plans to expand investment in high-quality, green and smart urban development projects, emphasising Vietnam’s commitment to creating favourable conditions for foreign investors, including CapitalLand, to study, implement and expand business activities in the country.

CapitaLand representatives expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s ongoing institutional reforms and efforts to streamline investment procedures, decentralise decision-making and accelerate digitalisation. The group said it intends to expand investments in urban development, green housing, industrial real estate, logistics and green data centres.

During a meeting with Sembcorp representatives, General Secretary and President Lam praised the group’s nearly 30 years of operations in Vietnam, particularly through the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) model and its energy projects. He encouraged the group to expand investment in areas where Vietnam has strong demand, with the long-term vision of establishing at least one VSIP in each of Vietnam’s 34 provinces and cities, following directions of green and smart industrial parks, innovation hubs, digital infrastructure, modern logistics systems and low-emission manufacturing ecosystems.

Sembcorp leaders voiced support for this vision and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding operations in Vietnam and contributing more to human resources development, technology transfer and investment promotion.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) and Jonathan Yap, CEO of CapitaLand Development, at their meeting on May 30 (Photo: VNA)

Receiving leaders of SATS Ltd., the Vietnamese leader noted the country’s priority on developing modern aviation and logistics infrastructure to support trade, tourism and international connectivity.

He welcomed SATS’ interest in expanding operations in Vietnam and encouraged closer cooperation with Vietnam Airlines and relevant stakeholders in areas such as air cargo terminal operations, airport logistics management, workforce training and connectivity with international logistics networks.

The leadership of SATS stated that it wishes to expand its investment in Vietnam, focusing on the development and operation of air cargo terminals, airport logistics services, and the expansion of cooperation at key airports. The company also aims to actively share its experience and technical expertise in air cargo terminal operations and airport logistics, as well as support the training and development of human resources for Vietnam’s aviation industry.

Meeting with the Vietnamese leader, representatives of SEA Limited expressed their admiration for the vision of Vietnam’s leadership regarding the development of science and technology. The firm expressed its desire to further expand operations in Vietnam in the banking and financial services sectors, as well as to develop a modern logistics system in the country.

Recognising the contributions of Shopee, ShopeePay and SPX in the Vietnamese market, General Secretary and President To Lam encouraged the company to deepen cooperation in e-commerce, support digital transformation among small businesses and strengthen regional digital supply chains.
He also called on SEA Limited to explore greater collaboration in artificial intelligence, data and digital technologies to help Vietnamese enterprises enhance operational efficiency, expand market access, promote cross-border e-commerce and develop digital payment and inclusive financial solutions.

During his meeting with Keppel Limited representatives, the Vietnamese leader welcomed the company’s plans to broaden its footprint in Vietnam and noted that the country is prioritising investment projects involving advanced technology, financial services, urban infrastructure and sustainable development.

He encouraged Keppel to explore partnerships in green infrastructure, energy-efficient solutions, climate-resilient infrastructure, low-emission urban development, data centres, cloud computing, AI infrastructure, smart cities, sustainable aviation fuel and innovation ecosystems.

Leaders of Keppel Limited shared several initiatives currently being implemented to enhance operational efficiency and business performance, while reaffirming the company's commitment to contributing to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, particularly through the development of sustainable infrastructure and smart urban solutions aimed at improving the quality of life for the Vietnamese people.

Meeting with leaders of United Overseas Bank (UOB), the General Secretary and President acknowledged the bank’s long-standing presence in Vietnam since 1993 and its contributions in banking, financial services, hospitality and technology fields.

UOB representatives reaffirmed their commitment to continued investment in Vietnam and expressed interest in supporting the development of the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) as a regional financial gateway. They also highlighted opportunities to promote foreign direct investment, strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises and deepen their integration into ASEAN supply chains through cooperation and co-innovation.

The Vietnamese leader welcomed these proposals, emphasising Vietnam’s determination to develop an internationally connected financial centre focused on green finance, innovation and high-value financial services. He encouraged UOB to expand cooperation in financial and banking services serving the VIFC, strengthen regional financial connectivity and support Vietnamese enterprises in improving governance, mobilising capital and participating more deeply in ASEAN value chains./.

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