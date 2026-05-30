Politics

Indonesian media praise top leader’s message on ASEAN centrality

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, the top Vietnamese leader's messages of ASEAN unity, strategic autonomy, and trust-building have been widely regarded as timely and practical. They also underscore Vietnam’s increasingly active role in regional and international affairs.

Tempo's article on the keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo published by VNA
Tempo's article on the keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo published by VNA

Jakarta (VNA) – The keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore continues to attract attention from international media and observers, including those of Indonesia.

Many have commended his messages highlighting the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as the need for countries to engage in dialogue and cooperation to maintain peace and stability amid intensifying geopolitical competition.

According to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta, Indonesia’s Antara News Agency and Tempo on May 30 published articles citing the Vietnamese leader’s view that the Asia-Pacific region shares a common interest in achieving peace, connectivity, and development, and boasts strong experience in multi-layered cooperation.

ASEAN has the motivation and determination to ensure that competition does not turn into confrontation, connectivity routes do not become dividing lines, and the security of one country does not become a source of insecurity for another, he said.

The regional bloc centrality cannot be underestimated and will not be self-sustaining, he continued, stressing that it can only be maintained through unity, strategic autonomy, and the ability to shape a common agenda.

He added that the Southeast Asian region welcomes interactions that are transparent, responsible and respectful of international law; support ASEAN centrality; and contribute to the reduction of tensions.

Observers noted that these remarks reflect Vietnam’s consistent policy of promoting multilateralism, upholding ASEAN’s role, and emphasising the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing regional and global security challenges.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, the messages of ASEAN unity, strategic autonomy, and trust-building have been widely regarded as timely and practical. They also underscore Vietnam’s increasingly active role in regional and international affairs./.

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