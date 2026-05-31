Politics

Top leader of Vietnam pays state visit to Philippines

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are paying state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1 at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.

Seeing off the Vietnamese delegation at Changi International Airport on May 31 morning, Singapore's Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo (right) presents Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his wife with an album of photographs documenting their activities in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)
Seeing off the Vietnamese delegation at Changi International Airport on May 31 morning, Singapore's Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo (right) presents Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his wife with an album of photographs documenting their activities in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – After concluding his successful state visit to Singapore and delivering a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and the high-ranking delegation of the country departed for a state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1.

The visit is made at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.

The Vietnamese delegation includes Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission; Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; and Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

From May 29 to 31, General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation paid a state visit to Singapore at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse.

During the trip, the Vietnamese leader held separate talks with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. He had meetings with Speaker of the Parliament Seah Kian Peng, and Senior Minister, Senior Advisor to the People's Action Party and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. He also delivered a speech at the Vietnam – Singapore Tech Connect Forum and received leaders of some Singaporean businesses.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam and his wife laid wreaths at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh located at the Asian Civilisations Museum. He also met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Singapore.

During his stay in the city state, the leader attended and delivered a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue; met with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta; and held discussions with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, and Japanese Minister of Defence Koizumi Shinjiro./.

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#To Lam #state visit to Singapore #state visit to the Philippines #Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. #23rd Shangri-La Dialogue Philippines Vietnam
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