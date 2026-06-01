Politics

Top Vietnamese leader’s Shangri-La speech spotlights Vietnam’s proactive diplomacy: Expert

The keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue conveyed a powerful message highlighting the integration of proactive diplomacy with a comprehensive vision for national development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers the keynote speech at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers the keynote speech at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue conveyed a powerful message highlighting the integration of proactive diplomacy with a comprehensive vision for national development, according to Malaysia-based Southeast Asian history and defence researcher Enzo Sim Hong Jun.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Malaysia, Enzo said the speech successfully balanced regional security concerns with Vietnam’s ambitious economic agenda, built on three core pillars - strategic autonomy, national aspirations for rising, and economic-technological diplomacy.

He noted that Vietnam’s foreign policy was reaffirmed as a commitment to an independent and self-reliant diplomatic path, refraining from taking sides in competition among major powers, while emphasising respect for international law and ASEAN’s central role.

According to the researcher, the vision presented by the Vietnamese leader at the high-profile global security forum closely links the stability of the Asia-Pacific region with Vietnam’s goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045 through strong economic growth.

Moving beyond traditional defence frameworks, the speech also placed strong emphasis on supply chain resilience, digital transformation, and green technology - the priorities that have already been translated into concrete action through technology and supply chain agreements signed with Singapore, the researcher said.

The top Vietnamese leader’s participation in one of the premier security forums in the region and the world also sent a strong signal to international partners and investors that Vietnam remains politically stable, committed to a clear reform agenda, and open for business.

His keynote address at the event significantly enhanced Vietnam’s geopolitical standing, cementing its status as a proactive middle power capable of navigating complex geopolitical policies and contributing to policy-shaping discussions in the Indo-Pacific region, the researcher noted.

Moreover, the strategy of integrating economic diplomacy into a defence forum has reinforced Vietnam’s position as a leading and politically stable destination for Western and regional technology companies seeking to diversify their production and supply chains, he added.

The researcher observed that by maintaining balanced relations with major powers while promoting ASEAN’s central role, Vietnam is maximising benefits from multiple directions, ranging from security cooperation to technology transfer and sustainable trade.

Enzo affirmed that General Secretary and President Lam’s speech at the 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue not only reflected an era of confident diplomacy but also underscored that global engagement is a key tool for ensuring Vietnam’s future development./.

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