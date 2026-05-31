General Secretary and President To Lam arrives in Manila for state visit to Philippines

Manila (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Manila on May 31 afternoon, beginning a state visit to the Philippines until June 1.



The visit is made at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.



Those welcoming the Vietnamese leader, his spouse, and his entourage at Villamor Airbase included Philippine Secretary of Agriculture Tiu Laurel Jr., Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh and his wife, along with numerous officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in the archipelagic nation.



Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and community in the Philippines welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse at Villamor Airbase on May 31 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Both located in Southeast Asia, Vietnam and the Philippines boast a long-standing and strong friendship while sharing many strategic interests in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.



Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1976, the bilateral relationship has been continuously enhanced and developed across various fields, becoming increasingly substantive. In 2015, the two countries set up a Strategic Partnership, a significant landmark that created a stepping stone for promoting all-round cooperation in the new phase. In recent years, Vietnam – Philippines ties have continued to maintain positive momentum, notably with tightened political trust, expanded economic cooperation, and enhanced coordination in regional and international issues.



The state visit by General Secretary and President Lam is of particularly special significance. It marks the first visit to the Philippines by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and takes place as the two countries are looking forward to the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the Philippines is holding the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026.



The trip demonstrates Vietnam's high regard for its friendship and cooperation with the Philippines, as well as with ASEAN and the Southeast Asian region. It also provides an opportunity for high-ranking leaders of both countries to have in-depth discussions on major directions to further develop the Vietnam – Philippines Strategic Partnership in a stronger, more substantive, and more effective manner in the new phase./.