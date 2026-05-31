Politics

Party and State leader meets Vietnamese community in Philippines

General Secretary and President To Lam encouraged the Vietnamese in the Philippines to remain united, abide by local laws, contribute practically to the homeland and continue fostering friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse present a statue of President Ho Chi Minh to the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines at the meeting on May 31. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse present a statue of President Ho Chi Minh to the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines at the meeting on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam commended efforts by the Vietnamese community in the Philippines to integrate into the host society and preserve national traditions while meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the community on May 31, part of his state visit to the archipelagic nation.

The leader praised the community’s contributions to economic and trade ties between Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as the coordinating and supporting role played by its liaison board.

He shared the country’s development priorities and socio-economic policies aimed at sustaining high economic growth, enhancing self-reliance and improving people’s living standards. He also briefed participants on the key outcomes of his recent visits to Thailand and Singapore, noting that Vietnam’s keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore attracted significant international attention and underscored the country’s increasingly prominent role in regional affairs.

The top leader emphasised that Vietnam has emerged as a dynamic and rapidly growing economy after more than 80 years of national construction and 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), earning recognition as a responsible and reputable member of the international community.

Regarding bilateral ties, he noted that Vietnam is currently the Philippines’ only strategic partner in Southeast Asia. The two countries are working to expand economic cooperation and raise bilateral trade turnover to 10 billion USD in the near future.

Reaffirming the Party and State’s consistent policy toward overseas Vietnamese (OVs), he stressed that the expatriate community is an inseparable part of the homeland and an important resource for national development.

The Party and State have adopted timely policies to support the community’s development and help OVs secure a stable legal status, stabilise their lives and integrate into local societies. Authorities have also worked to strengthen the great national solidarity while encouraging and creating favourable conditions for OVs to contribute actively to national development and safeguarding.

In recent years, a number of policies have been revised to support them in investing, studying, conducting research, starting businesses, teaching the Vietnamese language, transferring knowledge, and participating in cultural and people-to-people diplomatic activities, he stressed.

vnanet-tolam3.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Philippines on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam also encouraged the Vietnamese in the Philippines to remain united, abide by local laws, contribute practically to the homeland and continue fostering friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He asked the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines to further strengthen support for the community, enhance citizen protection efforts and maintain close connections between the expatriates and their homeland.

Ambassador Lai Thai Binh highlighted the significance of the top leader’s visit, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and marks the first official meeting between the two countries’ highest-ranking leaders.

The ambassador noted that the Vietnamese community in the Philippines remains united, hardworking and increasingly active in trade, education and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. They continue to preserve the Vietnamese language and cultural identity while contributing to national development through business and connectivity initiatives.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community reaffirmed their desire to dedicate to the homeland through their professional expertise, social standing and work experience. They also voiced hope that stronger bilateral cooperation will create a more favourable institutional environment for businesses, particularly Vietnamese enterprises operating in the Philippines./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Vietnamese community in Philippines #Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines Philippines Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

14th National Party Congress

Patriotic emulation

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh (Photo: VNA)

Top leader's visit marks historical milestone in Vietnam-Philippines ties: Ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh said that the visit marks the first official trip to the Philippines by the top leader of the Vietnamese Party and State in the past half century, underscoring Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations.

See more

Seeing off the Vietnamese delegation at Changi International Airport on May 31 morning, Singapore's Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo (right) presents Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his wife with an album of photographs documenting their activities in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader of Vietnam pays state visit to Philippines

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are paying state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1 at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (left) and Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister, senior advisor to the People's Action Party, and former Prime Minister of Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Singapore ties: a cooperation model in ASEAN

The two sides agreed that, amid an increasingly complex and volatile global environment, Vietnam and Singapore should further strengthen coordination, for the development of each country, as well as for peace, stability and cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Tempo's article on the keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo published by VNA

Indonesian media praise top leader’s message on ASEAN centrality

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, the top Vietnamese leader's messages of ASEAN unity, strategic autonomy, and trust-building have been widely regarded as timely and practical. They also underscore Vietnam’s increasingly active role in regional and international affairs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam grants an interview with Reuters. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam maintains good relations with major powers: Top leader

When asked whether Vietnam would adjust its growth target, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam firmly stated that Vietnam would not revise the target downward. The country remains committed not only to its 2026 growth objective but also to sustaining that growth trajectory in the years ahead, as this is essential for achieving its development milestones.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) meets with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean Parliament Speaker

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in emerging and high-potential fields, including digital transformation, green economy, clean energy transition, new technologies, innovation, smart finance, supply chain resilience, financial centre development and food security.

Prof. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s development philosophy increasingly validated amid global shifts: expert

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam’s keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, Prof. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said the Vietnamese leader’s remarks resonated strongly because they addressed pressing global challenges with candour, responsibility and a forward-looking vision.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits the Singapore Railway Test Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader visits technology, rail test facilities in Singapore

At the A*STAR Model Factory, one of Singapore’s flagship research and application facilities for smart industry, innovation and digital transformation in production, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his impression of Singapore’s approach in creating conditions for enterprises to directly test technologies before making large-scale investments.