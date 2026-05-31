Politics

Top leader’s visit boosts Vietnam – Singapore ties, ASEAN’s global standing: experts

Looking ahead to 2045, when Vietnam aims to become a developed economy, the two countries are expected to be linked by one of the world's most advanced strategic partnerships, Professor Vu Minh Khuong noted, describing this as a distinctive feature of General Secretary and President Lam’s visit.

Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s visit to Singapore from May 29 to 31 has not only provided fresh momentum for bilateral relations but also helped ensure that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains a strong, united and indispensable actor on the international stage, experts have said.

This assessment was shared by Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Dr. Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid, a senior lecturer in Southeast Asian studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS), in separate interviews granted to the Vietnam News Agency.

Against the backdrop of growing geopolitical uncertainties, countries today face not only the challenge of pursuing development, but also of strengthening resilience in the face ofcomplex regional and global developments. This reality requires nations to deepen cooperation and embrace the concept of strategic cohesion, Khuong said.

According to the scholar, strategic cohesion rests on three key pillars.

First, Vietnam and Singapore share a common vision for the region and the future. The two countries hold largely similar views on relations with major powers, including China and the US, as well as on building a prosperous and dynamic Southeast Asia and Asia more broadly. Both place particular emphasis on international law, maritime security, international trade and foreign investment, providing a strong basis for shared thinking.

Second, they possess significant complementary strengths. Vietnam offers abundant resources, strong growth momentum and considerable development potential while Singapore has emerged as a model of successful development. Their partnership therefore has the capacity to generate substantial values.

Third, both are committed to deepening cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including maritime and aviation connectivity, human resources development, energy reserves, and national security. Such ties will help facilitate greater regional integration and lay the groundwork for a more unified Southeast Asian economy by 2050, with Vietnam and Singapore playing a leading role.

Looking ahead to 2045, when Vietnam aims to become a developed economy, the two countries are expected to be linked by one of the world's most advanced strategic partnerships, the professor noted, describing this as a distinctive feature of General Secretary and President Lam’s visit.

To ensure security, stability and sustainable development, ASEAN must reinforce its role as an anchor of stability amid an increasingly volatile global environment, Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid said.

According to the expert, the Vietnamese leader’s visit to Singapore has contributed to that objective by opening up a new chapter in bilateral cooperation that extends beyond traditional trade discussions and reflects the need for more extensive strategic coordination in addressing common challenges.

By aligning their efforts more closely, Vietnam and Singapore are not only safeguarding their respective national interests but also helping to ensure that ASEAN remains a strong, united and indispensable force in global affairs, he added./.

VNA
#Vietnam – Singapore ties #ASEAN #To Lam #state visit to Singapore Singapore Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (left) and Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister, senior advisor to the People's Action Party, and former Prime Minister of Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Singapore ties: a cooperation model in ASEAN

The two sides agreed that, amid an increasingly complex and volatile global environment, Vietnam and Singapore should further strengthen coordination, for the development of each country, as well as for peace, stability and cooperation in Southeast Asia.

See more

Seeing off the Vietnamese delegation at Changi International Airport on May 31 morning, Singapore's Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo (right) presents Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his wife with an album of photographs documenting their activities in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader of Vietnam pays state visit to Philippines

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are paying state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1 at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.

Tempo's article on the keynote address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo published by VNA

Indonesian media praise top leader’s message on ASEAN centrality

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, the top Vietnamese leader's messages of ASEAN unity, strategic autonomy, and trust-building have been widely regarded as timely and practical. They also underscore Vietnam’s increasingly active role in regional and international affairs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam grants an interview with Reuters. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam maintains good relations with major powers: Top leader

When asked whether Vietnam would adjust its growth target, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam firmly stated that Vietnam would not revise the target downward. The country remains committed not only to its 2026 growth objective but also to sustaining that growth trajectory in the years ahead, as this is essential for achieving its development milestones.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) meets with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean Parliament Speaker

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in emerging and high-potential fields, including digital transformation, green economy, clean energy transition, new technologies, innovation, smart finance, supply chain resilience, financial centre development and food security.

Prof. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s development philosophy increasingly validated amid global shifts: expert

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency following General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam’s keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, Prof. Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said the Vietnamese leader’s remarks resonated strongly because they addressed pressing global challenges with candour, responsibility and a forward-looking vision.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits the Singapore Railway Test Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader visits technology, rail test facilities in Singapore

At the A*STAR Model Factory, one of Singapore’s flagship research and application facilities for smart industry, innovation and digital transformation in production, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his impression of Singapore’s approach in creating conditions for enterprises to directly test technologies before making large-scale investments.