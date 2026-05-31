Outstanding tech performers in Vietnam's digital ecosystem honoured

Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Hanoi on May 30 to present the Vietnam I4 Impact Awards 2026, commending achievements in contributing to Vietnam's digital transformation.



The event was held by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) in coordination with the Vietnam Institute of Digital Transformation and Innovation, the National Authority of Digital Transformation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam Automation Association, and the Bao Sang Development JSC.



VUSTA President Dr. Phan Xuan Dung said that the Vietnam I4 Impact Awards aim to seek, honour, and popularise models, initiatives, solutions, and individuals who are creating practical impacts on the economy, society, and future development of the country.



He described the programme as a practical move in response the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.



After four editions of the Top Industry 4.0, this year, the programme was officially renamed “Vietnam I4 Impact Awards”, Dung said, noting that this is not just a change in name but a shift in development thinking and core values.



Today’s "I4" is not just "Technology 4.0" but also "Technology – Innovation – Intelligence – Impact", which are also the central critera throughout the Vietnam I4 Impact Awards, he elaborated, adding that through this programme, VUSTA hopes to build a platform connecting the State, businesses, research institutes, universities, scientists, and investors to promote innovation, technology transfer, and the formation of new value chains for Vietnam in the future.



In 2026, the programme attracted nearly 300 entries from more than 200 organisations, businesses, and localities. After two rounds of selection, the jury selected 140 applications from 97 outstanding entrants for commendation.



Many of the solutions have supported smart healthcare management, green economy development, AI and big data application, as well as digital transformation in management, production, business, and cultural value preservation, according to the organising committee.



Specifically, 66 collectives were honoured in the category of digital industry and infrastructure; 40 collectives in human impact and sustainability; five collectives in culture, heritage and global collaboration; 24 collectives and individuals in governance and leadership; and seven collectives and individuals in the Rong Xanh (Blue Dragon) Awards.



Organisers affirmed that the honourees not only possess outstanding technological capabilities but also demonstrate strategic vision and the ability to connect with the innovation ecosystem and promote green growth. They form a crucial part of the core force in realising the Party and State’s major policies on science and technology development./.

VNA