☀️ Morning digest on June 1

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnam maintains good relations with major powers in order to jointly address important and essential issues, affirmed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam in his first interview to international media in his current position.



In an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, General Secretary and State President To Lam emphasised that Vietnam’s policy is not to cooperate with one country in a manner that harms or creates difficulties for another. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam met with representatives of some organisations and businesses in the Philippines on May 31 afternoon, part of his state visit to the archipelagic nation.



Talking to President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masato Kanda, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its cooperation with the bank and wishes to further deepen this partnership in the new development phase. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore has been widely praised for its strategic depth, practical approach and long-term vision for the region, according to a prominent Cambodian scholar who attended the event.



Associate Professor Dr. Neak Chandarith, Director of the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy (IISPP) at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP), stressed that it was the first time Vietnam’s Party and State leader had been invited to deliver a keynote address at the opening session of the Shangri-La Dialogue, one of the leading security forums in the Asia-Pacific and the world. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s visit to Singapore from May 29 to 31 has not only provided fresh momentum for bilateral relations but also helped ensure that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains a strong, united and indispensable actor on the international stage, experts have said.



This assessment was shared by Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Dr. Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid, a senior lecturer in Southeast Asian studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS), in separate interviews granted to the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam delivers a keynote policy address at the opening session of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)



- The keynote policy address delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam at the opening session of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 29 has drawn wide attention from international media outlets and observers.



His speech has been described as offering timely reflections and practical proposals for sustaining peace and strategic trust amid growing geopolitical competition. Read full story



- After three days of discussions with six plenary sessions and three special ones, the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's leading security forum, concluded in Singapore on May 31 amid a world continuing to face many unpredictable changes, from strategic competition between major powers and protracted conflicts to non-traditional security challenges.



One of the highlights grabbing observers’ special attention was the first-time participation and keynote address by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Australian Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Jan Adams have agreed to further deepen the economic cooperation pillar and work toward the early realisation of the goal of raising bilateral trade turnover to 20 billion USD.



At their meeting in Singapore on May 30 on the occasion of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Trung noted with pleasure the positive and substantive development of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including effective cooperation between the two foreign ministries both bilaterally and at regional and international forums. Read full story



- The State President has granted 2026 amnesty to 9,950 inmates serving prison sentences who meet eligibility criteria, according to an official decision announced at a press conference in Hanoi on May 30.



The event was jointly organised by the Presidential Office, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Supreme People’s Court./. Read full story