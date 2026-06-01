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Singapore seen as key partner for Vietnam in developing high-quality human resources

Associate Professor Dr Luu Anh Tuan said bilateral cooperation in developing high-quality human resources still holds considerable untapped potential and should be promoted through flexible mechanisms tailored to practical needs.

Associate Professor Dr Luu Anh Tuan of the College of Computing and Data Science at Nanyang Technological University, talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Associate Professor Dr Luu Anh Tuan of the College of Computing and Data Science at Nanyang Technological University, talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s visit to Singapore is expected to open up new avenues of cooperation between the two countries, with the development of high-quality human resources emerging as one of the most promising areas of long-term strategic significance.

Commenting on leadership training and capacity building, Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said one of Singapore’s most notable strengths is its approach to cultivating public-sector leaders, an area from which Vietnam could draw valuable lessons.

He stressed that Singapore’s most important lesson lies in its ability to transform difficulties, vulnerabilities and challenges into unique drivers for development. Successfully adapting such governance experience and strategic thinking, the scholar noted, will be instrumental in helping Vietnam accelerate its development and achieve major breakthroughs in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Dr Luu Anh Tuan of the College of Computing and Data Science at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) said bilateral cooperation in developing high-quality human resources still holds considerable untapped potential and should be promoted through flexible mechanisms tailored to practical needs.

According to him, cooperation could begin with concrete initiatives in higher education and scientific research. Researchers and experts from both countries could collaborate through joint supervision of doctoral candidates, student exchange programmes, specialised research projects and the establishment of shared laboratories.

He noted that such flexible cooperation mechanisms will provide a sustainable foundation for connecting the scientific communities of the two countries. The resulting synergy in knowledge, technology and experience will, in turn, provides fresh impetus for the further development of the country's technological capabilities.

Experts observed that as Vietnam pushes ahead with digital transformation, green growth, the knowledge economy, and science – technology development, demand for highly skilled human resources will continue to increase. Singapore, meanwhile, enjoys significant advantages in public administration training, technology, finance, innovation and international connectivity.

With increasingly deep and comprehensive bilateral ties, particularly following the elevation of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, cooperation in human resources development is expected to become a key pillar of the next phase of Vietnam – Singapore relations.

In this context, Party General Secretary and President Lam's visit is set to further advance educational cooperation, research collaboration and human resources development programmes between the two countries, laying a strong stepping stone for their relations’ long-term progress./.

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#To Lam’s visit to Singapore 2026 #Singapore-Vietnam relations #high-quality human resources Singapore Vietnam
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