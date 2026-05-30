Nearly 1.9 million USD in relief aid for Dak Lak flood victims

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Dak Lak (VNA) - Relief aid worth more than 50 billion VND (approximately 1.9 million USD) was distributed to thousands of households affected by floods and natural disasters in Dak Lak province on May 28.

The assistance was provided through a programme jointly organised by the standing board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dak Lak province and the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation (Taiwan, China).

More than 3,700 households in Tuy Hoa ward and the communes of Dong Xuan and Tuy An Dong received support ranging from 12 million VND to 20 million VND per household, depending on the extent of damage suffered. Nearly 1,500 households in Tuy Hoa ward benefited from the programme, while over 700 households each in Dong Xuan and Tuy An Dong received assistance.

Pham Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Chairman of the Dak Lak Union of Friendship Organisations, said the aid would provide both material and spiritual support for affected families as they recover from recent disasters.

The programme is among the largest humanitarian assistance initiatives carried out in the province in recent years, demonstrating international solidarity and support for disaster-affected communities in Vietnam.

Local authorities were urged to ensure transparent and timely distribution of the assistance so that it reaches beneficiaries effectively and helps them rebuild their lives./.

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