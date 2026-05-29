National drive kicks off to protect, support children online

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra attended a ceremony in Hanoi on May 29 to launch a national drive to protect and support children in cyberspace for the 2026–2030 period.

Hosted by the Ministry of Public Security, the event followed the Prime Minister’s decision and marks a strategic pivot in safeguarding the next generation online, building on a prior five-year drive that ended in 2025.

Deputy PM Tra, in her speech, said cyberspace now runs through children’s learning, entertainment, and daily lives, but warned it is laced with dangerous content, online insults, threats, and seemingly harmless clicks that can trigger fraud, data breaches, and risks children who are not yet equipped to handle.

Protecting and supporting children online is no longer solely the responsibility of families, schools, or authorities but a whole-of-society mission, she said, adding that the drive carries particular significance as Vietnam enters its Month of Action for Children and prepares for International Children’s Day on June 1.

She ordered ministries, agencies, and local authorities to continue thoroughly following the Party guidelines and State laws on child protection, care, and education, demanding uniform action from the central to the grassroots level through 2030.

Agencies must sharpen state management, fine-tune mechanisms, and accelerate delivery of solutions and tasks, Tra said. They should also raise public awareness, build task force capacity, tighten inter-agency coordination, while harnessing information technology and digital transformation to improve child protection. Early warning, prevention, detection, and tough enforcement against online abuse must be priorities, alongside the production and spread of wholesome cultural, literary, and entertainment content that nurtures children’s emotional and intellectual growth.

For tech companies, social media platforms, and telecom operators, they were pushed to step up their social and ethical obligations by joining hands to build a digital space that is more cultured, civilised, safe, healthy, and child-friendly.

Speaking directly to children, she urged them to study well, use the internet safely and responsibly, follow President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings, and nurture dreams of becoming confident, intelligent, resilient, cultured, and creative digital citizens who contribute to building a prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam.

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Tri Thuc said the Ministry of Health is committed to taking determined, serious, and responsible action, starting with continued improvements to the legal framework, stronger inter-sectoral coordination, and a review and amendment of the Law on Children and relevant legal regulations.

The health ministry will also lead scientific studies into how the online environment affects children’s mental and physical health, while expanding cooperation with international, socio-political, and child-protection networks, he said./.