Society

109 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodia

Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior deported the group for violations of regulations related to immigration, labour and residency.

A total of 109 Vietnamese citizens working in Cambodia are deported by the General Department of Immigration under Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior for violating the country’s regulations on immigration, labour and residency. (Photo: VNA)
A total of 109 Vietnamese citizens working in Cambodia are deported by the General Department of Immigration under Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior for violating the country’s regulations on immigration, labour and residency. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – Authorities in the southern province of An Giang on May 29 received 109 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia through the Tinh Bien International Border Gate.

The handover was carried out by Cambodian authorities in coordination with the Tinh Bien International Border Gate Border Guard Station and relevant Vietnamese agencies.

According to initial information, the citizens, mostly from northern, central, Central Highlands and Mekong Delta localities, had entered Cambodia through different border crossings at various times to seek employment.

Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior deported the group for violations of regulations related to immigration, labour and residency.

Following the handover, border guards and competent forces conducted health checks, provided initial medical support, and completed legal and administrative procedures for the returnees.

During the screening and verification process, authorities also identified a number of individuals who had previously been repatriated from Cambodia and banned from re-entering the country, but later returned illegally.

After reception procedures were completed, the citizens were transferred to the An Giang Police and other relevant agencies for further investigation and processing in line with legal regulations./.

VNA
#An Giang #Cambodia #Vietnamese citizens An Giang
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodian authorities at Dinh Ba international border gate, Tan Ho Co commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

57 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia

Preliminary investigation showed that most of the returnees had either illegally exited Vietnam or worked without proper permits in Cambodia before being detained and handed back by Cambodian authorities.

See more

Scholars from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea at the international workshop in Hanoi on May 28 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK scholars discuss diplomatic perspectives amid modern East Asia

A scholar has stressed the need for Vietnam to make use of cooperation opportunities arising from the RoK’s foreign policy, particularly in semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence (AI), supply chains, digital transformation, and green energy, as well as chances in multilateral diplomacy.

At the signing ceremony of the joint declaration on the teaching of French and teaching in French within Vietnam’s education system. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai hosts Francophone education forum

Addressing the forum, Chairman of the Gia Lai People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan said the hosting of the forum offers the local education sector an opportunity to exchange experiences, access advanced educational methods, and expand ties with international partners within the Francophone community, as well as with reputable educational and research organisations.

Many persons with disabilities have become inspiring examples of resilience, successfully integrating into the community and earning recognition and respect across all aspects of social life. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up efforts to protect rights of persons with disabilities

A plan to strengthen the effective implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the relevant recommendations of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has been approved, aiming to ensure the rights of persons with disabilities and enhancing their access to health care, education, culture, sports, tourism, and employment.

Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand pose for a group photo at the VT Nam Nueng Centre while awaiting the arrival of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the site in Udon Thani on May 27, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand proudly await top leader’s visit

Vu Manh Hung, a member of the management board of the memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Udon Thani, described the visit as a strong demonstration of the Party’s and State’s commitment to overseas Vietnamese, reflecting the view that the community is an inseparable part of the homeland.

The 2026 Action Month for Children highlights efforts to create a safer, healthier and more child-friendly environment that supports children’s physical, mental, intellectual and digital development. (Photo: VNA)

Digital safety in spotlight as Vietnam launches 2026 Action Month for Children

Held under the theme “Happy and safe children confidently stepping into the digital era,” the nationwide campaign will feature a broad range of activities aimed at strengthening child protection awareness, promoting online safety, supporting disadvantaged children, and preventing accidents, injuries and drowning.

The northern and central Vietnam is experiencing an intense heat wave. (Photo: VNA)

Extreme heat pushes Vietnam's power consumption to new record

In northern Vietnam alone, peak capacity climbed to 29,667MW on May 25, around 1,700MW higher than the previous day and 5.3% above the 2025 record. The region accounted for more than half of the country’s total electricity consumption, using 603 million kWh.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)

VFF leader sends Vesak greetings to Buddhist community

Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently upheld the spirit of “protecting the nation and serving the people” while accompanying the nation in promoting social ethics, strengthening great national unity, and advancing national development.

Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Le Tien speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project in Hanoi on May 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project launched

The Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project will focus on strengthening the capacity of judges and court personnel, improving equal access to justice, particularly for women and juveniles, enhancing the quality of judicial training, and promoting the leadership role and participation of female judges within Vietnam's judicial system.