Vietnamese traditional music, instruments captivate French audiences

Paris (VNA) – A programme showcasing Vietnamese traditional musical instruments and performances captivated audiences in Arcueil commune, France's Val-de-Marne department, on May 30.



The event was jointly organised by the Association Aurore, the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, and the Municipal Library Louis Pergaud, offering French visitors an opportunity to discover a wide range of traditional Vietnamese instruments, including “dan bau” (monochord zither), “dan T’rung” (bamboo xylophone), drums, gongs, flutes, lithophones and other ethnic musical instruments.



Artists also introduced the history, structure and distinctive characteristics of each instrument and stage live performances. Many attendees expressed surprise and admiration upon learning about “dan bau” – an instrument widely regarded as a symbol of Vietnamese traditional music.



Anne Balavoine, Director of the Municipal Library Louis Pergaud, said the library regularly hosts events introducing world cultures to local residents. She emphasised that music is one of the most effective ways to help people understand a nation’s identity and foster mutual understanding among communities living in France.



Chloe Sefrin, who takes charge of cultural affairs at the library, noted Vietnam was selected as this year’s featured theme following previous programmes dedicated to Japan and the Republic of Korea. In addition to traditional music performances, the event included activities related to Vietnamese cuisine, comics and artistic creativity.



Meritorious Artist Tang Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, said the programme aimed to introduce international audiences the unique values of Vietnamese culture through traditional music. By presenting melodies from different regions of Vietnam, the performances offered audiences a vivid glimpse into the country’s cultural diversity and rich artistic traditions.



Organisers said the event’s success reflected growing French interest in Vietnamese culture and demonstrated the important role of cultural exchanges in strengthening people-to-people ties and deepening the friendship between the two countries./.

VNA