Culture - Sports

Vietnam, China teams show off fireworks opening fest

The opening night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 officially sparked a six-night fireworks festival from May 30 to July 11.

Da Nang-Vietnam debuts fireworks performance in the opening ceremony of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 on May 30. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang-Vietnam debuts fireworks performance in the opening ceremony of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 on May 30. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) – The host Da Nang Vietnam sparked the opening ceremony of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival-DIFF 2026 by an amazing fireworks performance in telling a story of a rich nature in a heritage region on May 30 night.

The team successfully launched colourful fireworks in rhythm of traditional central coastal forks that have been preserved by local fishing communities over past centuries.

Da Nang team’s fireworks show also featured environmental protection in building a “green” future for young generations and the responsibility of conserving the “green” planet.

DIFF defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China outclassed “Flower of the Orient” performance by non-smoke fireworks technology with light effect technique in promoting “Jasmine” artwork in the opening night under the theme “Nature”.

The Chinese team impressed the local audience by playing Vietnamese melody of Vietnam’s Quintessence” song composed by Nguyen Hai Phong in the opening show.

The opening night of DIFF 2026 officially sparked a six-night fireworks festival from May 30 to July 11.

Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Hung said: “DIFF, under the theme ‘Da Nang-United Horizons’, reflects the city’s aspiration of becoming a dynamic destination and a cross rendezvous of culture, creativity and innovations.”

The festival organisers, Sun Group, reported that more than 10,000 visitors filled up the Han River side on the opening.

The annual DIFF was selected as one of nine must-experience summer festivals in the world by Travel + Leisure Asia, a top travel media brand in the world.

This year’s event has drawn leading fireworks teams from around the world including two teams from Vietnam (Da Nang-Vietnam and Z21 Vina Pyrotech), the defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China, two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy, Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany, Lux Factory POK 2.0 of France, Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks, Macau’s Apple Pyrotechnics and Australia’s Skylighter Fireworks in two-month artistic light, art works performance and fireworks shows.

Vietnam's Z21 Vina Pyrotech will compete with the French team in the second night on June 6./.

VNA
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