Nationwide film week to celebrate International Children’s Day

Hanoi (VNA) – A nationwide film week celebrating International Children’s Day 2026 will take place from May 31 to June 7, according to the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The event is jointly organised by the Cinema Department, provincial and municipal culture authorities, local cultural centres and FPT Play.

Films for children and the public will be screened nationwide through mobile cinema teams and the FPT Play online entertainment platform. Direct screenings will also be held in the central province of Quang Ngai, which will host the opening ceremony of the film week.

The Cinema Department will cooperate with Sconnect Holdings to screen animated feature films, including “Little Scholar Quynh: The Legend of Kim Nguu” and “Wolfoo and the Three Realms Race”. To ensure intellectual property rights and commercial exploitation rights for producers, the films will be distributed through FPT Play and connected to local mobile screening teams. FPT Play will also provide various animated titles on its platform.

In Quang Ngai province, organisers will additionally screen the animated film “Cricket: Adventure to the Muddy Hamlet” and the feature film “Face Off 8: Embrace of Light.”

According to the Cinema Department, the film week aims to create a healthy and joyful summer environment for children while helping them access films with educational and humanistic values, inspiring patriotism, creativity and dreams among younger generations./.

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