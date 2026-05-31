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Vesak 2026 highlights Buddhism’s enduring commitment to nation in new era

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, called on Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers to continue serving society with mindfulness and compassion, uphold the noble traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism, and spread the light of kindness to foster a better life for all.

The Vesak 2026 celebration in Hue city draws a large number of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, followers, local residents and visitors. (Photo: VNA)
The Vesak 2026 celebration in Hue city draws a large number of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, followers, local residents and visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee held a solemn ceremony at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi on May 31 to celebrate the Lord Buddha’s birthday in Buddhist calendar year 2570 (Vesak 2026), reaffirming the spirit of Buddhism accompanying the nation throughout the development journey and contributing to social harmony and national solidarity.

Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Permanent Vice Chairman of the VBS Central Committee’s Executive Council, delivered a message of Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, to Buddhist monks, nuns and followers in Vietnam and abroad.

The message noted that 2026 marks the VBS's 45th founding anniversary (November 7, 1981–2026). The VBS is also preparing for provincial-level congresses for the 2026–2031 term and the 10th National Congress, which will be held for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Supreme Patriarch called on Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers to continue serving society with mindfulness and compassion, uphold the noble traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism, and spread the light of kindness to foster a better life for all.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Phi Long, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, extended Vesak greetings to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers nationwide.

He emphasised that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Party, strong action by the Government, support from the National Assembly, and with the active participation of people from all social strata, including the Buddhist community, Vietnam has achieved significant socio-economic progress, maintained national defence and security, improved social welfare, and enhanced its international standing. Throughout the nation’s history, Vietnamese Buddhism has upheld the spirit of “protecting the nation and serving the people” while making important contributions to national development and the great national solidarity bloc.

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Buddhist dignitaries and followers perform the traditional Buddha bathing ritual during the Vesak 2026 celebration at Quan Su Pagoda on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

Recognising the Sangha’s contributions, Long expressed his confidence that the VBS will continue promoting patriotism and active social engagement under its guiding motto of “Dharma – Nation – Socialism”, encouraging followers to live a good secular and religious life and contribute further to national construction and safeguarding efforts in the new era.

He also showed his hope that the VBS will promote its role in people-to-people diplomacy and international Buddhist exchanges, in order to help introduce to the world an image of Vietnam as a peace-loving and compassionate nation with a rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Earlier, on the evening of May 30, the VBS Central Committee organised a procession of the Buddha relic through the streets of central Hanoi.

On this occasion, large-scale Vesak celebrations were also held in the central city of Hue on May 30 and 31, attracting thousands of monks, nuns, followers, residents and visitors. Traditional rituals, including Buddha bathing and Buddha processions, reflected the city’s rich Buddhist heritage and conveyed prayers for national prosperity, peace and the well-being of all people./.

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