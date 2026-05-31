Buddha's birthday celebration held in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Ho Chi Minh City solemnly held a ceremony on May 31 to celebrate the Lord Buddha’s birthday in Buddhist calendar year 2570 (Vesak 2026) at Viet Nam Quoc Tu (Vietnamese National Buddhist Temple).



The event drew the participation of Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council; Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Vice Supreme Patriarch and Chairman of the VBS Executive Council; and Most Venerable Thich Vien Minh, Vice Supreme Patriarch, along with representatives of Ho Chi Minh City authorities, central agencies and the local Buddhist community.



Most Venerable Thich Vien Minh delivered the Vesak message of Supreme Patriarch Thich Tri Quảng, who noted that 2026 marks the beginning of a new stage in Vietnam’s development following administrative restructuring, leadership consolidation and the adoption of laws aimed at advancing national development. He stressed that when policies place the people at their centre and serve the public interest, they foster consensus, solidarity and collective strength, paving the way for positive achievements.



The Supreme Patriarch called on Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers to continue serving society with mindfulness and inner peace, contributing to the development of the Sangha and preserving the noble traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism. He encouraged Buddhists to apply the Buddha’s teachings in daily life and spread the light of kindness to bring warmth, harmony and well-being to society.



In his address, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon affirmed that throughout more than two millennia of accompanying the nation, Vietnamese Buddhism has remained deeply intertwined with the country’s history, guided by the ideals of safeguarding the nation and serving the people. He noted that Buddhism has consistently contributed to nurturing patriotism, solidarity, tolerance and compassion among the Vietnamese people.



He called on monks, nuns and followers nationwide to uphold patriotism, live a good secular and religious life, strengthen national unity, and actively contribute to socio-economic and cultural development, environmental protection, digital transformation, social welfare and the safeguarding of national sovereignty.



A large number of Buddhist monks, nuns and followers attend the Vesak celebration in Ho Chi Minh City on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay extended greetings to the local Buddhist community and acknowledged the important contributions made by the city chapter of the VBS and followers to local socio-economic development.



He reaffirmed the Party and State’s consistent policy of respecting and facilitating lawful religious activities, expressing confidence that the Buddhist community in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to undertake meaningful initiatives benefiting both religion and society, and contribute more to the nation’s development in the new era.



On the occasion of Vesak 2026, delegations of leaders from the Party, the State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and various ministries and agencies visited and extended greetings to senior dignitaries of the VBS and its chapter in Ho Chi Minh City./.