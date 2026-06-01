Nationwide rollout of E10 biofuel begins on June 1

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam officially began nationwide distribution of E10 biofuel gasoline on June 1 under a roadmap set by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), replacing RON95 mineral gasoline across the formal retail network.

Under current regulations, unleaded gasoline for spark-ignition engines must be blended into E10 fuel, while E5 RON92 will remain available through the end of 2030.

Fuel markets nationwide have remained stable during the transition, with no reports of supply shortages or panic buying.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the largest fuel consumption hub in the southern region, sales at stations operated by Petrolimex, PVOIL, Saigon Petro and other distributors have proceeded normally. Consumers have become familiar with E10 through earlier pilot programmes and generally expressed confidence in the fuel, according to station operators.

The southern metropolis was among the first localities to complete infrastructure upgrades for E10 distribution, including storage, blending and dispensing systems. By late May, most urban fuel stations had switched to E10, with only a handful of suburban outlets continuing to clear remaining RON95 inventories before the nationwide rollout.

A similar transition has been recorded in Hanoi, where many central-area stations shifted from conventional RON95 to E10 in recent weeks. Stable supply conditions have also been reported in provinces including Quang Ninh, Dong Nai and Lam Dong. Truck, taxi and tourism transport operators said vehicles have run smoothly on the new fuel.

Industry observers credit extensive preparations by major distributors for the seamless transition. Following pilot programmes launched in August 2025, Petrolimex began nationwide E10 sales on May 25, while PVOIL introduced the fuel at nearly 1,000 service stations across the country. Storage facilities, blending equipment and transport systems have been upgraded to support demand.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Do Van Dung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Automobile and Power Equipment Association, advised motorists experiencing starting difficulties or engine performance issues after prolonged inactivity to inspect components such as spark plugs, fuel filters and injectors rather than relying solely on fuel additives.​

He also recommended maintaining fuel levels at no less than three-quarters of a tank in vehicles that are used infrequently to minimise moisture accumulation, while emphasising regular fuel system inspections and timely replacement of fuel filters.

At a PVOIL petrol station on June 1, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

According to MoIT, Vietnam joins more than 60 countries that have adopted biofuels for road transport. The ministry said E10 is compatible with the vast majority of gasoline-powered vehicles in the country, a view also endorsed by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers and leading vehicle producers.

Bui Ngoc Bao, Chairman of the Vietnam Petroleum Association, said scientific studies and international experience indicate that E5 and E10 fuels do not adversely affect engine performance. Any issues reported are generally linked to ageing fuel systems, accumulated deposits or inadequate vehicle maintenance.

​The association noted that E10 is produced through automated blending systems that ensure ethanol is mixed uniformly with gasoline in line with technical standards.

To support the transition, MoIT has directed fuel wholesalers, producers and distributors to secure supplies and accelerate blending and distribution activities to prevent disruptions. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan said the nationwide adoption of biofuel gasoline aligns with Vietnam’s goals of enhancing energy security, reducing emissions and fulfilling its commitments to sustainable and green development./.

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