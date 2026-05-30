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Nearly 200 new Vietnamese defence products to be showcased in 2026

The expo will be held across more than 123,000 square meters and will be divided into seven functional zones. In addition to defence equipment displays, visitors will be able to experience virtual reality military training simulations, shooting activities and interactive military-themed demonstrations.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Delegates at the meeting (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) — Nearly 200 new Vietnamese-made defence products are expected to be unveiled at the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026, highlighting the country's growing defence industry capabilities.

The information was announced at a meeting of the expo organising committee, chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, on May 28 in Hanoi.

According to the committee, the exhibition is expected to feature 704 defence and security products, including 199 new products developed by Vietnam. As of May 28, 73 organisations and companies from 19 countries and territories had registered to participate, reserving 378 exhibition booths, while about 30 additional companies were discussing participation.

The expo will be held across more than 123,000 square meters and will be divided into seven functional zones. In addition to defence equipment displays, visitors will be able to experience virtual reality military training simulations, shooting activities and interactive military-themed demonstrations.

Speaking at the meeting, Tan praised agencies and units involved in the preparations and urged subcommittees to accelerate work on exhibition content, communications, security and logistics plans.

The committee is also stepping up international outreach efforts, with invitations continuing to be sent to defence and security enterprises worldwide through diplomatic and external relations channels./.

VNA
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