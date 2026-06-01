Reference exchange rate goes down slightly on June 1

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,138 VND/USD on June 1, down 1 VND from the May 29 trading session.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,395 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,881 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed changes from the previous session.



At 8:20am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,114 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,394 VND/USD, down 11 VND and 1 VND respectively./.



VNA