Business

Reference exchange rate goes down slightly on June 1

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,138 VND/USD on June 1, down 1 VND from the May 29 trading session.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,138 VND/USD on June 1, down 1 VND from the May 29 trading session.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,395 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,881 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed changes from the previous session.

At 8:20am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,114 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,394 VND/USD, down 11 VND and 1 VND respectively./.

VNA
#SBV #Reference exchange rate #commercial banks
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