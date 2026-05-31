Vietjet announces Nha Trang–Singapore route

Singapore (VNA) – In the presence of Party General Secretary and President To Lam, along with senior leaders from Vietnam and Singapore, Vietjet officially announced a new direct route connecting Nha Trang to Singapore at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum 2026 on May 29.

The new service further expands Vietjet’s strategic network between Vietnam and one of Asia’s leading aviation, financial and connectivity hubs.

Earlier, in March 2025, Vietjet also announced its direct Singapore–Phu Quoc route in the presence of the Vietnamese leader during his visit to Singapore, contributing to tourism growth and regional connectivity.

Scheduled to commence on December 11, 2026, with four round-trip flights per week operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the Nha Trang–Singapore route will provide greater travel convenience for residents and visitors while creating new opportunities for international travelers to access Nha Trang, one of Asia’s premier coastal destinations. Renowned for its pristine beaches, rich marine ecosystem, year-round pleasant climate and world-class hospitality and entertainment offerings, Nha Trang continues to attract visitors from around the world.

Dinh Viet Phuong, First Vice Chairman of Vietjet, said: “As we continuously expanding our flight network, Vietjet aims to serve as a bridge for growth between nations, helping to promote trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange.

Direct air links between Vietnam’s high-potential destinations and Asia’s leading economic centers such as Singapore are contributing to the development of new growth corridors for tourism, commerce, investment and international connectivity, he added.

Since launching its first route between Singapore and Vietnam in 2014, Vietjet has since carried more than 3.8 million passengers on over 22,000 flights, contributing to stronger bilateral connectivity and meeting the growing travel demand of residents, tourists and the business community. The airline currently operates four direct services linking Singapore with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc, offering more than 100 flights per week./.