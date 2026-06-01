Philippine President welcomes and holds talks with Vietnam’s top leader To Lam
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos hosted a ceremonial welcome for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to the Republic of the Philippines at Malacañang Palace in Manila on the morning of June 1.
#Philippine President #First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #State visit to the Republic of the Philippines #Malacañang Palace in Manila