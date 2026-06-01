Philippine President welcomes and holds talks with Vietnam’s top leader To Lam

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Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. welcomes Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. welcomes Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
A ceremonial welcome for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse is held at Malacañang Palace in Manila with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
A ceremonial welcome for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse is held at Malacañang Palace in Manila with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
A ceremonial welcome for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse is held at Malacañang Palace in Manila with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
A ceremonial welcome for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse is held at Malacañang Palace in Manila with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse join President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos on the podium as the military band plays the national anthems of the two countries. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse join President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos on the podium as the military band plays the national anthems of the two countries. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. greets members of the high-level Vietnamese delegation at the welcome ceremony. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. greets members of the high-level Vietnamese delegation at the welcome ceremony. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. hold a restricted meeting. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. hold a restricted meeting. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. hold a restricted meeting. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. hold a restricted meeting. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. hold talks. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. hold talks. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. hold talks. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA) ​
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. hold talks. (Photo: Thong Nhat – VNA) ​
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Philippine President welcomes and holds talks with Vietnam’s top leader To Lam

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos hosted a ceremonial welcome for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to the Republic of the Philippines at Malacañang Palace in Manila on the morning of June 1.

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#Philippine President #First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #State visit to the Republic of the Philippines #Malacañang Palace in Manila

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