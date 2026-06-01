Vietnam, Philippines issue Joint Statement on Enhanced Strategic Partnership

Manila (VNA) – Vietnam and the Philippines on June 1 issued a Joint Statement on the Enhanced Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam’s state visit to the Philippines.



The following is the full text of the Joint Statement.



1. At the invitation of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam undertook a State Visit to the Republic of the Philippines from 31 May to 01 June 2026.



2. On 01 June, H.E. To Lam attended a ceremonial reception and had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The two leaders then witnessed the exchange of bilateral agreements. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. hosted a state luncheon in honor of H.E. To Lam. H.E. To Lam met the Vietnamese community in the Philippines and attended a business forum.



3. Both leaders noted the significance of the visit, as it marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and a decade of productive Strategic Partnership between the Philippines and Vietnam. Further underscoring the strong potential for deeper cooperation, both leaders agreed to elevate the current Strategic Partnership to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership



4. In view of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the Philippines and Vietnam, the two leaders reaffirmed the enduring friendship and close cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam, rooted in mutual respect and a strong commitment to upholding multilateralism and international cooperation, and emphasized the importance of adhering to international law, and upholding principles and obligations embodied in the United Nations Charter and the ASEAN Charter.



5. They expressed their determination to build upon the gains of the current program of political-security cooperation, maritime safety and security collaboration, marine environmental protection, trade and investment expansion, agriculture exchanges, education, tourism, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges, among others, and expressed their aim to realize practical successes for the benefit of the two countries and the wider region. Their discussions laid the foundation for an Enhanced Strategic Partnership that is vigorous, resilient, and mutually beneficial for the security, prosperity and well-being of the two peoples.



Political Cooperation



6. The two leaders reaffirmed that high-level exchanges between the Philippines and Vietnam demonstrate mutual trust and commitment to the bilateral relationship, and foster goodwill between the two peoples. Thus, they confirmed the continuation of the regular engagements and visits at all channels and levels as well as people-to-people and business-to-business exchanges in order to maintain consultations on strategic regional and global issues and strengthen synergies in their development paths. They also emphasized the importance of creating new cooperation mechanisms between the two countries’ legislatures and local governments through frequent bilateral and multilateral interactions, sharing of information, and exchange of best practices.



7. Both sides agreed to fully utilize and regularly convene the institutionalized bilateral mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation at various levels, including the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), the Joint Trade Committee (JTC), defense and security dialogues, and maritime and ocean affairs consultations, in order to identify and promote synergies between the two countries. The two Leaders tasked their respective Foreign Ministries to closely coordinate in developing a new Plan of Action for the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

Economic Cooperation



8. The two leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing economic cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam, two of the world’s fastest growing economies, to build national strength and resilience. Both leaders expressed their desire to surpass the 10 billion USD bilateral trade target and attain a balanced trade relationship through the expansion of two-way trade opportunities, improvement of market access, and reduction of trade and investment barriers. They encouraged more high-level exchanges and greater collaboration between their respective public and private sectors and welcomed efforts to explore emerging areas of cooperation, including in science and technology, innovation, digital inclusion/digital transformation, e-Governance, emerging technologies, energy, two-way investments in manufacturing, creative economy, and green economy initiatives. The two leaders also reaffirmed the importance of strengthening regional economic integration and cooperation under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including efforts to support an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable ASEAN Economic Community.



9. Recognizing the critical role of agriculture in their respective development and economies, the two leaders committed to pursue closer agricultural collaboration through joint research and development, capacity building activities, exchange of scientists and best practices, technological application and transfer, and exploration of potential areas for cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, particularly on rice, fisheries, sustainable blue economy development, sustainable agriculture, smart agriculture, disaster management, and climate change adaptation. The two leaders further agreed to strengthen cooperation in agribusiness and address food and agriculture-related challenges, with a view to transforming the agriculture and fisheries sectors into powerful engines of growth, driving rural development and empowering communities. They also emphasized the importance of ensuring food security, enhancing food processing capabilities, and strengthening supply chains to increase resilience and sustainability in the face of global challenges. They called for closer bilateral cooperation to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing through information sharing, capacity building, and cooperation in fisheries management and law enforcement.



10. The two Leaders also recognized the important role of tourism as a driver of economic growth, cultural understanding, and people-to-people connectivity, and committed to further strengthen cooperation in tourism development through the exchange of best practices, the promotion of sustainable and inclusive tourism initiatives, and the facilitation of greater tourism exchanges and collaboration between the two countries.



Maritime, Security and Defense Cooperation



11. The two Leaders agreed to enhance existing maritime cooperation mechanisms, including the Joint Commission on Maritime and Ocean Affairs at the Deputy Minister-level, the Joint Permanent Working Group on Maritime and Oceans Concerns (JPWG-MOC), the implementation of the Understanding on Incident Prevention and Management in the South China Sea and the MoU on Maritime Cooperation between the respective Coast Guards of the two countries, and the hotline communication system between their coast guard authorities. They also committed to resolve maritime incidents through peaceful and amicable means in accordance with international law. Both sides agreed to explore cooperation in marine scientific research, environmental protection, hydrography, maritime connectivity and preservation of the global maritime commons. The two Leaders likewise reaffirmed their commitment to protecting and promoting the human rights, safety, welfare, equality and dignity of seafarers. The two leaders instructed their competent authorities to review and improve visa policies and arrangements for their seafarers that would facilitate entry into the two countries, in accordance with their domestic laws and relevant ASEAN frameworks. They also committed to ensure the implementation of mechanisms that guarantee the safety and security of fishermen from both nations.



12. Both sides emphasized their robust and growing security and defense cooperation as one of the key pillars in the Enhanced Strategic Partnership. In this context, the two Leaders agreed to:

a. Sustain high-level exchanges between their defense and security sectors, strengthen strategic and policy dialogue, information sharing, expand education and training initiatives, as well as further institutionalize and sustain dialogue mechanisms, personnel interactions between their military services and maritime authorities, the exchange of port calls and visits, and joint activities to respond to security issues at sea;



b. Broaden collaboration in the defense industry and expand cooperation in areas such as military medicine, military logistics, defense trade, search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), maritime and aviation security, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping efforts; and,



c. Strengthen exchanges and cooperation in promoting and upholding international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



13. Both sides will continue to enhance law enforcement cooperation to prevent and combat transnational crimes, including internet fraud, online scamming operations, migrant smuggling, and human trafficking illegal gambling, illicit financial schemes, irregular migration, unlawful residence and labor, as well as address both traditional and non-traditional security challenges. The two leaders also encouraged relevant agencies to leverage mutual expertise and best practices in these areas and promote cooperation in training and capacity building for law enforcement forces within bilateral and multilateral frameworks. The two sides committed to work closely together to prevent any individual or organization from using the territory of one country to conduct criminal activities against the other in accordance with their respective domestic laws and regulations.



14. The two sides agreed to take the following steps to enhance law enforcement cooperation to combat transnational organized crime:



a. Establish regular information-sharing to address irregular migration, trafficking, and online fraud affecting the Filipino and Vietnamese people;



b. Use training and capacity building to exchange information and best practices on their respective anti-trafficking framework and prosecution experience, including by leveraging their engagement within relevant ASEAN bodies such as AMMTC / SOMTC and ASEANAPOL; and



c. Translate the commitment into protocols for notification, investigation, and prosecution of scams and trafficking syndicates recruiting victims across both countries.



d. Expand cooperation in cybersecurity and combatting cyber-enabled crimes.



15. Both sides agreed to promote legal and judicial cooperation and to continue working closely on the negotiation of the Extradition Treaty, the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the two countries.



People-to-People and Cultural Cooperation



16. The leaders underscored the significance of promoting meaningful people-to-people exchanges as a cornerstone for strengthening the enduring friendship and solidarity between the Filipino and Vietnamese people through friendship organizations, parliamentary friendship groups, and partnerships between local governments. They also emphasized the need to broaden cooperation in the areas of education, culture, sports and tourism and strengthen air and maritime connectivity, with a view to promoting mutual understanding and fostering closer ties between the people of the two countries, especially women, youth and scholars.



17. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustaining collaborative programs, exchanges, and initiatives under the Cultural Cooperation Program 2024-2029, and aimed to promote collaboration and exchanges on copyrights, libraries, archival development, literature, cultural heritage preservation, museum development, creative industries, performing and interdisciplinary arts, cinema, and audiovisual content, among others.



18. The two sides reiterated their commitment to create favorable conditions for Vietnamese in the Philippines and Filipinos in Vietnam to live, work and study in accordance with each country’s laws and international practices. Both sides agreed to strengthen labor cooperation aimed at promoting the welfare and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Filipino and Vietnamese migrant workers.



Regional and International Cooperation



19. The two leaders reaffirmed their support for advancing ASEAN community-building efforts, especially during the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN Chairship, through the full and effective implementation of the current ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and its successor document, ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future. They further emphasized the importance of strengthening ASEAN’s unity, centrality and building a more resilient and sustainable community. They also reaffirmed the importance of promoting synergy between sub-regional cooperation frameworks, including the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) and Mekong sub-regions. The two Leaders welcomed the upcoming ASEAN Future Forum 2026 in Hanoi as a platform to contribute to regional dialogue and cooperation during the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship, and the recent signing and adoption of the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Maritime Cooperation during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu.



20. Both leaders also agreed to enhance close coordination, consultation and mutual support for each other’s candidacy bids within international and regional organizations and multilateral frameworks, particularly in the United Nations.



21. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments. They reiterated ASEAN’s consistent position on the South China Sea and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, maritime security, safety and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea, and peaceful resolution of disputes without resorting to the threat or use of force, as well as promoting full respect for legal and diplomatic processes, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The two leaders also reaffirmed their positions on the 2016 Award by the Tribunal in the South China Sea Arbitration. They further reaffirmed the importance for all parties to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that could escalate tension, which in turn could affect peace and stability in the South China Sea. They reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the effective and full implementation of the 2002 ASEAN-China Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and to maintain and promote an environment conducive to the negotiations and early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.



22. The two leaders acknowledged the positive momentum generated by their fruitful and forward-looking discussions. General Secretary and President To Lam thanked President Marcos and the Filipino people for their warm hospitality and reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to further strengthening their Enhanced Strategic Partnership with the Philippines. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. also accepted the invitation by General Secretary and President To Lam to visit Vietnam at a mutually convenient time./.