Politics

Vietnam's top leader holds talks with Philippine President

Vietnam always values and wishes to further deepen its friendly neighbourly relations with the Philippines in all areas on the basis of a shared commitment to peace, stability and respect for international law, affirmed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. before their talks in Manila on June 1. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. before their talks in Manila on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Vietnam and the Philippines agreed to elevate their relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, during talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in Manila on June 1.

At the talks, President Marcos Jr. warmly welcomed General Secretary and State President Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, stressing that the visit is of special significance as it marks the first visit to the Philippines by a General Secretary of the CPV and coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1976–2026).

The Philippine leader noted that Vietnam is the only country in Southeast Asia with which the Philippines has established a Strategic Partnership, reflecting the importance Manila attaches to the relationship. He said the elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership during the visit would further strengthen cooperation and open a new chapter in bilateral ties in political, defence-security and other substantive areas for the benefit of both peoples and for regional peace, stability and development.

General Secretary and State President Lam thanked President Marcos Jr., the Philippine Government and people for their warm and respectful reception. He spoke highly of the Philippines' great socio-economic achievements over the past time, maintaining its position among ASEAN’s leading economies in high and stable growth.

Vietnam’s top leader expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines will successfully achieve its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2028 and implement its development strategy through 2040, promoting an economic model transformation toward a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient society.

"Vietnam always values and wishes to further deepen its friendly neighbourly relations with the Philippines in all areas on the basis of a shared commitment to peace, stability and respect for international law," he noted.

vnanet-potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-va-tong-thong-philippines-hoi-dam-8797538.jpg
Delegates at the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (Photo: VNA)

At the talks, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive and effective development of the Strategic Partnership since its establishment in 2015, particularly following President Marcos’ State visit to Vietnam in January 2024. They agreed to issue a Joint Statement on elevating bilateral relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, ushering in a new era of cooperation.

With the elevation of ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, the two sides agreed to cooperate in building an action programme to implement the new relationship framework in the near future; agreed to strengthen political trust, consolidate a solid strategic foundation for bilateral relations through increased high-level contacts and delegation exchanges, promote cooperative mechanisms, and enhance relations across channels and between levels, sectors, and localities of the two countries.

They also agreed to strengthen and promote substantive cooperation in security and defence, as well as maritime and ocean affairs; ensure freedom of navigation and overflight, and maintain peace and stability in the region through coordination mechanisms and experience-sharing in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, protecting the marine environment, and promoting sustainable fisheries.

On trade, both sides agreed on major directions to create breakthroughs in economic cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to their populations and the development of each country. They emphasised the goal of reaching a trade turnover of 10 billion USD as soon as possible, reducing trade barriers, diversifying exports toward potential products, opening markets for agricultural products, including fresh fruits, from both countries, and expanding cooperation into new areas such as the digital economy, green economy, blue economy, high-tech agriculture, and renewable energy. They also agreed to intensify cooperation in agricultural, forestry, and fisheries trade.

General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to encourage relevant agencies in both countries to continue facilitate businesses' investment and trade promotion activities. Emphasising that Vietnam is an important partner for the Philippines in providing fertilizers and rice to ensure food security, President Marcos Jr. proposed that the two sides hold the 3rd session of the Philippines–Vietnam Joint Committee on Trade soon and accelerate the implementation of the reached agreements in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regulations.

He affirmed that the Philippines welcomes Vietnamese investors to explore and expand investment in fields like renewable energy, health care, and digital transformation. The Philippines will provide preferential policies and create the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors.

In education and culture collaboration and people-to-people exchanges, the host leader expressed hope for increased tourist flows between the two countries and stronger cooperation among universities, particularly in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.

The two leaders shared a common view on promoting substantive cooperation in several priority areas, with a focus on developing sustainable agriculture and regenerative agriculture, improving hard infrastructure connectivity, opening additional direct flight routes, and strengthening cooperation between key port pairs. They also agreed to share experience in digital transformation, building e-government, applying artificial intelligence, and developing smart cities.

On regional and international issues, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations and ASEAN. President Marcos Jr. sincerely thanked Vietnam for its support during the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026.

Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability, ensuring security, safety, and freedom of aviation and overflight; resolving disputes by peaceful means based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and actively coordinating with ASEAN countries to promote negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that is consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

The two leaders agreed to instruct ministries, sectors, and local authorities of both countries to closely coordinate and effectively implement the agreements reached by their leaders, contributing to bringing the Vietnam–Philippines Enhanced Strategic Partnership into a new phase of development./.

Philippine President welcomes and holds talks with Vietnam’s top leader To Lam

Philippine President welcomes and holds talks with Vietnam’s top leader To Lam

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos hosted a ceremonial welcome for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to the Republic of the Philippines at Malacañang Palace in Manila on the morning of June 1.

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