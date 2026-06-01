Vietnamese team crowned FFWS SEA esports champion

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam’s SECRET WAG delivered a landmark victory at the Free Fire World Series Southeast Asia (FFWS SEA) 2026 Spring, overcoming the region’s elite teams to claim the championship and a prize of 2.6 billion VND (100,000 USD) before an enthusiastic home crowd on May 31.

The triumph marked a breakthrough moment for Vietnamese Free Fire esports, with SECRET WAG becoming the first Vietnamese squad to lift an FFWS SEA trophy on home soil. The result underscored the rising stature and growing competitiveness of Vietnam’s esports scene in Southeast Asia.

The tournament, which began on April 24, featured 18 leading teams from across the region. Following weeks of competition, the top 12 teams advanced to the grand finals in Ho Chi Minh City, held on May 30–31.

The event attracted around 1,500 spectators at Military Zone 7 Indoor Stadium and drew more than 300,000 online viewers. Among the contenders were regional powerhouses such as Buriram United Esports and Team Falcons from Thailand, Indonesia’s RRQ Kazu and EVOS Divine, and Malaysia’s Aurora Gaming.

The finals adopted the Champion Rush format, requiring teams to first reach a 90-point threshold before becoming eligible to secure the title with a match win, adding further drama and unpredictability to the competition.

SECRET WAG, however, quickly established themselves as the team to beat. The Vietnamese side claimed four Booyahs in six matches, becoming the first team to wrap up a Champion Rush final in just six games. Capitalising on their dominant form, they secured the decisive Booyah to seal the championship amid celebrations from thousands of supporters.

With FFWS SEA 2026 Spring concluded, the region’s top eight teams, together with EVOS Divine as the reigning Esports World Cup 2025 champion, have qualified for the Esports World Cup 2026.

The global tournament will offer Southeast Asia’s leading teams, including SECRET WAG and other Vietnamese representatives, a chance to test themselves against the world’s best and further elevate the region’s profile in international esports./.

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