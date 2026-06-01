Vietnam showcases cultural vibrancy at Asian Pop Culture Festival

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam drew strong attention at the inaugural Asian Pop Culture Festival (APCF), the largest event of its kind ever staged in Paris, with a diverse showcase of the country’s culture, cuisine, agricultural products, ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and shuttlecock kicking.

The two-day festival, held on May 30–31, brought together participants from across Asia, featuring an eclectic mix of music, fashion, food, traditional arts and contemporary creative industries.

Making its debut at the event, Vietnam featured around 10 booths, including six dedicated to food and several others highlighting the nation’s cultural heritage. According to Dang Giang, President of Amicale Francophonie – the Francophone Vietnamese Friendship Association, the festival offered a valuable opportunity for the Vietnamese community in France to engage with international audiences and promote Vietnam’s cultural identity.

The Vietnam pavilion presented visitors with a colourful blend of traditional and contemporary culture. From signature dishes and Vietnamese coffee to ao dai and specialty agricultural products, the exhibits highlighted the country’s rich heritage and growing global appeal.

Vietnam’s culinary offerings proved particularly popular, attracting a steady stream of visitors throughout the festival. Nguyen Quynh Phuong, a representative of Cho Viet–France, said the event fostered cross-cultural exchanges and helped audiences gain a deeper understanding of Asia’s diverse traditions and identities.

Vietnamese agricultural products also generated considerable interest. Cu Thu Huong, a distributor of Vietnamese produce in France, said French consumers have increasingly embraced fruits such as mangoe, green-skin pomelo, lychee, sapodilla and passion fruit.

A unique highlight of the Vietnam pavilion was its introduction of shuttlecock kicking, a sport deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture. Live demonstrations and interactive sessions drew enthusiastic crowds, while Etienne Gastineau, a member of the French national shuttlecock kicking team, described the festival as an effective platform for expanding the sport’s profile in France.

Alongside food and sports, Vietnam showcased its cultural heritage through ao dai exhibitions and art performances. Traditional costumes and stage performances attracted significant public interest, further enhancing Vietnam’s presence at the festival and underscoring the country's growing cultural influence abroad./.

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