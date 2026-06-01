Culture - Sports

Vietnam showcases cultural vibrancy at Asian Pop Culture Festival

Making its debut at the Asian Pop Culture Festival (APCF), the largest event of its kind ever staged in Paris, Vietnam featured around 10 booths, including six dedicated to food and several others highlighting the nation’s cultural heritage.

A culture performance at the Asian Pop Culture Festival in Paris. (Photo: Asian Pop Culture Festival)
A culture performance at the Asian Pop Culture Festival in Paris. (Photo: Asian Pop Culture Festival)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam drew strong attention at the inaugural Asian Pop Culture Festival (APCF), the largest event of its kind ever staged in Paris, with a diverse showcase of the country’s culture, cuisine, agricultural products, ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and shuttlecock kicking.

The two-day festival, held on May 30–31, brought together participants from across Asia, featuring an eclectic mix of music, fashion, food, traditional arts and contemporary creative industries.

Making its debut at the event, Vietnam featured around 10 booths, including six dedicated to food and several others highlighting the nation’s cultural heritage. According to Dang Giang, President of Amicale Francophonie – the Francophone Vietnamese Friendship Association, the festival offered a valuable opportunity for the Vietnamese community in France to engage with international audiences and promote Vietnam’s cultural identity.

The Vietnam pavilion presented visitors with a colourful blend of traditional and contemporary culture. From signature dishes and Vietnamese coffee to ao dai and specialty agricultural products, the exhibits highlighted the country’s rich heritage and growing global appeal.

Vietnam’s culinary offerings proved particularly popular, attracting a steady stream of visitors throughout the festival. Nguyen Quynh Phuong, a representative of Cho Viet–France, said the event fostered cross-cultural exchanges and helped audiences gain a deeper understanding of Asia’s diverse traditions and identities.

Vietnamese agricultural products also generated considerable interest. Cu Thu Huong, a distributor of Vietnamese produce in France, said French consumers have increasingly embraced fruits such as mangoe, green-skin pomelo, lychee, sapodilla and passion fruit.

A unique highlight of the Vietnam pavilion was its introduction of shuttlecock kicking, a sport deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture. Live demonstrations and interactive sessions drew enthusiastic crowds, while Etienne Gastineau, a member of the French national shuttlecock kicking team, described the festival as an effective platform for expanding the sport’s profile in France.

Alongside food and sports, Vietnam showcased its cultural heritage through ao dai exhibitions and art performances. Traditional costumes and stage performances attracted significant public interest, further enhancing Vietnam’s presence at the festival and underscoring the country's growing cultural influence abroad./.

VNA
#cultural #cuisine #France France
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Adrien Jean (right) introduces his photos at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - France friendship captured through photographs

The “Lyon – Ho Chi Minh City” exhibition showcases 14 large-format photographs by Adrien Jean, a French photographer living in Ho Chi Minh City, and Tony Noel, a French-Vietnamese photographer based in Lyon. The works are displayed along the exterior wall of the French Residence at 6 Le Duan street, making art accessible to a wide public - from passers-by to photography enthusiasts.

See more

Students experience virtual reality games. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese team crowned FFWS SEA esports champion

The triumph marked a breakthrough moment for Vietnamese Free Fire esports, with SECRET WAG becoming the first Vietnamese squad to lift an FFWS SEA trophy on home soil. The result underscored the rising stature and growing competitiveness of Vietnam’s esports scene in Southeast Asia.

Beyond the bustling streets of Hoi An, the waterways of Cam Thanh Nipa Palm Village offer a slower rhythm of life, where basket boats glide beneath dense green palms and the sounds of river culture still echo through the breeze. (Photo: VNA)

Cam Thanh Coconut village adds fresh charm to Da Nang

Located about 3km southeast of Hoi An and 31km from central Da Nang, the village stretches along the banks of the Hoai, Thu Bon and De Vong rivers. Combined with the area’s tropical climate, the waterways nurture a thriving nipa palm ecosystem rich in biodiversity and scenic beauty. ​

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, offers incense before the statue of the Buddha at birth during the Vesak celebration on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

Buddha's birthday celebration held in Ho Chi Minh City

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay extended greetings to the local Buddhist community and acknowledged the important contributions made by the city chapter of the VBS and followers to local socio-economic development.

The Vesak 2026 celebration in Hue city draws a large number of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, followers, local residents and visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Vesak 2026 highlights Buddhism’s enduring commitment to nation in new era

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, called on Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers to continue serving society with mindfulness and compassion, uphold the noble traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism, and spread the light of kindness to foster a better life for all.

Phan Hien and Thu Huong, the most decorated dancesport pair in Vietnam, will compete in the DanceSport Festival 2026. (Photos courtesy of Khanh Thi)

Vietnam steps into global dancesport spotlight

Among the highlights are the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Asian Championship and the WDSF World Ranking Events, which will gather about 4,000 athletes from 37 countries and regions in the largest dancesport competition ever staged in Vietnam.

Students are taught how to perform "khen". (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Soul of Mong people’s panpipe kept alive in mountainous schools

In recent years, many localities across the Dong Van Karst Plateau have strengthened efforts to integrate traditional culture preservation into schools. "Khen" performances, linen weaving, folk songs and traditional games are gradually becoming more familiar once again to younger generations.

Athletes participating in a trail running competition in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host first-ever UTMB World Series race in Da Lat

The Vietnam Highlands Trail 2027 will feature five distances: 5km, 10km, 20km, 50km and 100km. The routes will take runners through various terrains typical of the Central Highlands, including four well-known mountain peaks – LangBiang, Bidoup, Pinhatt and Nui Voi.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Nationwide film week to celebrate International Children’s Day

Films for children and the public will be screened nationwide through mobile cinema teams and the FPT Play online entertainment platform. Direct screenings will also be held in the central province of Quang Ngai, which will host the opening ceremony of the film week.

The Hue Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 attracts crowds. (Photo: VNA)

Hue Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 opens, promoting green living, cultural values

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said the vegetarian food festival is being held for the third time with an increasingly expanded scale, bringing together hotels, restaurants, and pagodas to strengthen community connections through the spirit of compassion and sharing, and enrich the city’s cultural and tourism activities.

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Culture Week in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s culture identity promoted in Cambodia

The Vietnam Culture Week officially kicked off in Phnom Penh on May 26, featuring vibrant performances by the Vietnam Circus Federation, combining acrobatics with traditional and contemporary music and dance to present a vivid picture of Vietnam’s cultural identity.