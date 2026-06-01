Culture - Sports

Vietnam’s culture development in digital era

Under the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, issued on January 7, 2026, culture is defined as the spiritual foundation of society, an important endogenous resource, a driver of socio-economic development and a source of national soft power. In the new era, cultural values are expected to permeate all aspects of life, serving as a foundation, resource, catalyst and regulatory force for the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

Performance showcasing excerpts from the Pon Poong festival of the Muong ethnic community in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Performance showcasing excerpts from the Pon Poong festival of the Muong ethnic community in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The recent surge in music concerts, entertainment programmes and creative products on digital platforms highlights a profound shift in how audiences consume and engage with culture. Behind these trends lies the emergence of a new cultural ecosystem in which digital technology, content platforms, creative communities and the public all play direct roles in shaping and disseminating cultural values.

Under the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, issued on January 7, 2026, culture is defined as the spiritual foundation of society, an important endogenous resource, a driver of socio-economic development and a source of national soft power. In the new era, cultural values are expected to permeate all aspects of life, serving as a foundation, resource, catalyst and regulatory force for the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

Building digital cultural ecosystem

The vision of creating a digital cultural ecosystem runs throughout Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW through its emphasis on cultural data infrastructure, digital content platforms, digital transformation in the culture sector and the development of cultural industries.

This ecosystem is conceived as a multi-dimensional structure involving the State as a policy architect; digital platforms as content distributors; artists and creators as value generators; and audiences as both consumers and co-creators. Big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and content-distribution algorithms are also playing an increasingly significant role.

Digital platforms are transforming the way people access and consume culture. A short social media video can generate greater reach than many traditional performances; an online film can project a country’s image beyond its borders; and a music trend can rapidly influence the tastes of an entire generation. Cultural spaces are no longer confined to physical institutions but increasingly exist across digital platforms, algorithms and global networks of interaction.

According to Prof. Dr Trinh Sinh of Hanoi University of Culture, the greatest challenge today is not the speed at which global cultural trends spread, but the ability to identify and reinforce the core values of Vietnamese culture. “In the digital environment, the clearer the cultural identity is, the greater its capacity can spread,” he said.

For this reason, the resolution goes beyond preserving and promoting cultural values. It also aims to establish a digital cultural ecosystem featuring a national cultural database, Vietnamese digital content platforms, digital museums, digital libraries, online theatres and open creative spaces.

Audiences are no longer passive

Whereas culture once operated largely through a one-way model – artists created, authorities licensed and audiences consumed, the digital cultural ecosystem has blurred these boundaries.

People’s Artist Trung Hieu, Director of the Hanoi Drama Theatre, noted that audiences today not only consume culture but also help create, spread and shape cultural trends.

The fact that many music concerts sell out rapidly, while videos featuring heritage and traditional arts attract millions of views online, demonstrates that young people are engaging more deeply in cultural life through digital-age channels.

“For traditional theatre, this is both a challenge and an opportunity to renew audience engagement. By making effective use of digital space, modernising communication methods and bringing the arts closer to schools, theatre can cultivate a new generation of audiences,” he said.

He pointed to the school theatre initiative jointly implemented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Education and Training, and the Hanoi administration. Through the programme, hundreds of performances are staged annually for students, with literary works from the school curriculum adapted for the stage.

This allows students to experience literature through emotion and direct engagement rather than solely through textbooks. It is also a way of nurturing future theatre audiences, he added.

From a cultural research perspective, Prof. Dr Trinh Sinh argued that heritage can only remain relevant in modern life, particularly among young people, if its presentation evolves.

Young people will engage willingly if cultural values are transformed into attractive and accessible products, whether through stories about artefacts and historical figures or films and video series inspired by Vietnamese cultural heritage, he said.

Thuy Tien, an 11th-grade student at Chu Van An high school in the capital, agreed with the view. “I think young people today not only consume cultural content but also help promote it. After watching performances such as Da co hoai lang and Dao Lieu, I searched for the original versions, learned more about those art forms and shared them with friends. Many of my classmates have discovered traditional cultural values through content circulating on social media,” she said.

vnanet-resolution-80.jpg
A programme bringing youth union members and young people to the Vietnam National Traditional Theatre contributes to the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture. (Photo: VNA)

Competing through identity, soft power

Across Asia, the Republic of Korea has built global influence through K-pop, cinema and entertainment platforms, while Japan has established its cultural brand through anime, manga and popular culture.

Vietnam now faces a similar opportunity to transform its rich cultural heritage into a new source of soft power. The challenge is not simply producing more cultural products, but creating works that embody Vietnamese identity and are capable of telling Vietnam’s stories to the world.

Prof. Dr Trinh Sinh believed that the country’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage remains the core value that must be preserved throughout this process.

He cited the Dong Son bronze drum as a cultural symbol that has moved beyond archaeology to become an enduring presence in national institutions, cultural products and diplomatic activities.

According to him, digitising, preserving and promoting such heritage is not only about safeguarding national memory but also about turning cultural assets into resources for the cultural industries and national soft power.

Many cultural experts argued that, as AI, algorithms and digital technologies reshape society, what nations must preserve is not only physical heritage but also the ability to define their own identity and value systems.

The greatest challenge today lies not in the rapid spread of global cultural trends, but in the fact that Vietnam has yet to fully articulate and communicate the core values that underpin its cultural identity.

In this sense, Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW is not merely a policy on cultural development. It also provides a strategic framework for developing people, strengthening national identity and enhancing competitiveness in the digital era. Building a modern, culturally rich ecosystem rooted in Vietnamese identity will be essential to the country’s sustainable development and deeper integration into the world./.

VNA
#New era #Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW #Vietnam culture development in digital era #Vietnam cultural values Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

International integration

Vietnam - New era

Digital transformation

Happy Vietnam

Related News

“Echoes of the Fatherland” is the opening performance, staged as a grand choral and dance spectacle recreating the jubilant atmosphere across the country following the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the nation’s major celebrations. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Building culture “immunity” through high-quality works of art

The representative of the Vietnam Cinema Association stated that in the context of today’s fourth Industrial Revolution, the requirement to respect and ensure historical authenticity through cinema has become more important than ever, as digital platforms and cyberspace have enabled the widespread dissemination of cross-border media products.

An artistic programme on the evening of August 10, 2025, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (Illustrative photo. Source: VNA)

Safeguarding fairness for creators, future of Vietnam’s culture

Films, music, television programmes, e-books, video games, journalistic works, images and creative data can now be copied, edited and redistributed within minutes. While copyright violations were once linked mainly to pirated discs or counterfeit books, infringements have shifted online with faster speed, wider scale and greater anonymity.

See more

Students experience virtual reality games. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese team crowned FFWS SEA esports champion

The triumph marked a breakthrough moment for Vietnamese Free Fire esports, with SECRET WAG becoming the first Vietnamese squad to lift an FFWS SEA trophy on home soil. The result underscored the rising stature and growing competitiveness of Vietnam’s esports scene in Southeast Asia.

Beyond the bustling streets of Hoi An, the waterways of Cam Thanh Nipa Palm Village offer a slower rhythm of life, where basket boats glide beneath dense green palms and the sounds of river culture still echo through the breeze. (Photo: VNA)

Cam Thanh Coconut village adds fresh charm to Da Nang

Located about 3km southeast of Hoi An and 31km from central Da Nang, the village stretches along the banks of the Hoai, Thu Bon and De Vong rivers. Combined with the area’s tropical climate, the waterways nurture a thriving nipa palm ecosystem rich in biodiversity and scenic beauty. ​

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, offers incense before the statue of the Buddha at birth during the Vesak celebration on May 31. (Photo: VNA)

Buddha's birthday celebration held in Ho Chi Minh City

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay extended greetings to the local Buddhist community and acknowledged the important contributions made by the city chapter of the VBS and followers to local socio-economic development.

The Vesak 2026 celebration in Hue city draws a large number of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, followers, local residents and visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Vesak 2026 highlights Buddhism’s enduring commitment to nation in new era

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council, called on Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers to continue serving society with mindfulness and compassion, uphold the noble traditions of Vietnamese Buddhism, and spread the light of kindness to foster a better life for all.

Phan Hien and Thu Huong, the most decorated dancesport pair in Vietnam, will compete in the DanceSport Festival 2026. (Photos courtesy of Khanh Thi)

Vietnam steps into global dancesport spotlight

Among the highlights are the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Asian Championship and the WDSF World Ranking Events, which will gather about 4,000 athletes from 37 countries and regions in the largest dancesport competition ever staged in Vietnam.

Students are taught how to perform "khen". (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Soul of Mong people’s panpipe kept alive in mountainous schools

In recent years, many localities across the Dong Van Karst Plateau have strengthened efforts to integrate traditional culture preservation into schools. "Khen" performances, linen weaving, folk songs and traditional games are gradually becoming more familiar once again to younger generations.

Athletes participating in a trail running competition in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host first-ever UTMB World Series race in Da Lat

The Vietnam Highlands Trail 2027 will feature five distances: 5km, 10km, 20km, 50km and 100km. The routes will take runners through various terrains typical of the Central Highlands, including four well-known mountain peaks – LangBiang, Bidoup, Pinhatt and Nui Voi.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Nationwide film week to celebrate International Children’s Day

Films for children and the public will be screened nationwide through mobile cinema teams and the FPT Play online entertainment platform. Direct screenings will also be held in the central province of Quang Ngai, which will host the opening ceremony of the film week.

The Hue Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 attracts crowds. (Photo: VNA)

Hue Vegetarian Food Festival 2026 opens, promoting green living, cultural values

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said the vegetarian food festival is being held for the third time with an increasingly expanded scale, bringing together hotels, restaurants, and pagodas to strengthen community connections through the spirit of compassion and sharing, and enrich the city’s cultural and tourism activities.

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Culture Week in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s culture identity promoted in Cambodia

The Vietnam Culture Week officially kicked off in Phnom Penh on May 26, featuring vibrant performances by the Vietnam Circus Federation, combining acrobatics with traditional and contemporary music and dance to present a vivid picture of Vietnam’s cultural identity.