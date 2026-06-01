Society

Amnesty policy reflects humanitarian tradition, gives offenders chance to rebuild lives: Deputy PM

Since 2009, the State President has granted amnesty on 12 occasions, resulting in the early release of more than 120,000 prisoners. Most beneficiaries have successfully reintegrated into their communities, secured stable livelihoods, and led law-abiding lives. Many have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs or actively contributed to social activities in their localities.

Officers of Thanh Xuan prison present the State President’s 2026 amnesty decisions to eligible inmates. (Photo: VNA)
Officers of Thanh Xuan prison present the State President’s 2026 amnesty decisions to eligible inmates. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has stated that amnesty is a humanitarian policy and a valuable opportunity for offenders to turn over a new leaf, as more than 200 inmates at Thanh Xuan prison in Hanoi were granted amnesty in 2026.

Tuc, who is also Chairman of the 2026 Amnesty Advisory Council, handed over the State President’s amnesty decisions in 2026 to the eligible prisoners at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Public Security on June 1.

He noted that since 2009, the State President has granted amnesty on 12 occasions, resulting in the early release of more than 120,000 prisoners. Most beneficiaries have successfully reintegrated into their communities, secured stable livelihoods, and led law-abiding lives. Many have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs or actively contributed to social activities in their localities.

According to him, the recidivism rate among amnesty recipients remains low, he said, adding that amnesty decisions have consistently received public support and positive recognition from the international community, while political security and social order have been maintained across localities, with no major incidents attributed to individuals granted amnesty.

The 2026 amnesty was granted in celebration of the success of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

Tuc said the Amnesty Advisory Council, ministries, sectors, and especially the Ministry of Public Security, which serves as the standing agency, carried out relevant procedures in strict compliance with the law, ensuring transparency, objectivity, fairness, and democracy.

All inmates were given equal opportunities for consideration regardless of gender, religion, nationality, age, or criminal offence, provided they met the prescribed conditions, he said.

Congratulating the inmates granted amnesty, Tuc expressed confidence that they would overcome future challenges, become productive members of society, build stable lives, and refrain from reoffending.

He commended correctional officers for their dedication, describing them as “teachers” in a special educational environment who have quietly helped inmates make positive changes.

He called on local authorities to effectively implement policies supporting community reintegration, particularly Decree No. 49 and Decision No. 22 of the Prime Minister on credit access for individuals who have completed prison sentences. He also urged organisations, businesses, families, and individuals to eliminate prejudice and create favourable conditions for amnesty recipients to stabilise their lives./.

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