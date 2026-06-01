Society

Buddhist activities help strengthen Vietnam–Laos special relationship

Addressing the event, Venerable Thich Minh Quang, abbot of Phat Tich Pagoda, said Vesak not only meets the spiritual needs of the Vietnamese community in Laos but also contributes to promoting people-to-people exchanges and deepening the special friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

The Buddha procession around Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: VNA)
The Buddha procession around Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A ceremony was solemnly held at Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane, Laos, on May 31 to celebrate the Lord Buddha’s birthday in Buddhist calendar year 2570 (Vesak 2026).

The event gathered Buddhist monks and nuns from Vietnam and Laos, representatives of the Lao Buddhist Fellowship Organisation, representatives from agencies and associations, and members of the Vietnamese community in Vientiane.

Participants listened to a message of Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Patronage Council, which stresses that amid growing global uncertainties, Buddhism’s teachings of compassion and wisdom continue to serve as an important foundation for peace, solidarity and sustainable development.

The message also noted that 2026 marks the 45th founding anniversary of the VBS (November 7, 1981–2026) and the upcoming 10th National Buddhist Congress, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in November.

Addressing the event, Venerable Thich Minh Quang, abbot of Phat Tich Pagoda, said Vesak not only meets the spiritual needs of the Vietnamese community in Laos but also contributes to promoting people-to-people exchanges and deepening the special friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

He called on overseas Vietnamese in Laos to uphold solidarity, maintain close ties with their homeland, and preserve Vietnam’s cultural traditions.

The ceremony featured traditional Vesak rituals, including a Buddha procession, chanting of scriptures, the symbolic bathing of the Buddha, and prayers for peace and prosperity.

On this occasion, Phat Tich Pagoda and benefactors presented 200 gift packages to people with disabilities and disadvantaged residents, reflecting the Buddhist spirit of compassion and the tradition of mutual support, while helping promote the image of the Vietnamese community in Laos./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Phat Tich Pagoda #Buddhist activities #Buddhist monks and nuns #Vietnam–Laos special relationship Laos Vietnam
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