Hanoi concert celebrates 76 years of Vietnam–Poland diplomatic ties

Hanoi (VNA) - A special concert titled “The Flow of Music” took place in Hanoi on May 31 to celebrate the 76th anniversary of Vietnam – Poland diplomatic ties.

Co-hosted by the Vietnam Classical Music Association and the Polish Embassy in Vietnam, the event celebrated the enduring friendship between the two countries and the power of music as a universal language that transcends borders.

Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek, in her speech, said the concert showcases the bonds between the two peoples and cultures, calling it a symbol of the bilateral friendship.

The concert was divided into two sections featuring Polish pianist Rafał Łuszczewski and Vietnamese pianist Nguyen Viet Trung.

Trung opened with Franz Schubert’s Impromptus Op. 90 Nos. 1 and 2 and Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 3, then performed Frédéri Chopin’s Ballade No. 4 in F Minor and Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22.

Łuszczewski followed with Brahms’ Rhapsody Op. 79 No. 1 and Chopin works, including Waltz Op. 34, Nocturne Op. 15, and Scherzo No. 3. The concert closed with Richard Addinsell’s Warsaw Concerto, an emotionally powerful work evoking the depth of European history and culture.

Designed as a continuous artistic journey, the event paired two generations of pianists in a musical dialogue intended to foster connection, dialogue and mutual understanding while deepening the Vietnam-Poland comprehensive partnership.

Łuszczewski, a Steinway Artist since 2003, has performed globally for more than 25 years in major concert halls, built an extensive repertoire and won multiple awards at international piano competitions, earning recognition as a distinguished Chopin interpreter.

Trung is an outstanding figure in Vietnam’s contemporary classical scene. He won first prize at Poland’s national piano festival in 2021, competed in the International Chopin Piano Competition, and has performed across Europe, Asia and the US, gaining recognition for his refined interpretations of Chopin and other classical masters./.

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