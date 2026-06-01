Cam Thanh Coconut village adds fresh charm to Da Nang

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) — Beyond the bustling streets of Hoi An, the waterways of Cam Thanh Nipa Palm Village offer a slower rhythm of life, where basket boats glide beneath dense green palms and the sounds of river culture still echo through the breeze. Recently added to Da Nang following administrative restructuring, the village has emerged as one of central Vietnam’s most distinctive eco-tourism destinations.



Located about 3km southeast of Hoi An and 31km from central Da Nang, the village stretches along the banks of the Hoai, Thu Bon and De Vong rivers. Combined with the area’s tropical climate, the waterways nurture a thriving nipa palm ecosystem rich in biodiversity and scenic beauty.



Covering more than 100 square kilometres, the village features historical relics, peaceful rice fields, traditional handicrafts and traces of what was once a fierce battleground.





Boat s pinning performance s and race s entertain touri s t s . (Photo: VNA)

Officially developed as an eco-tourism site in 2017, Cam Thanh offers visitors a blend of nature, culture and history. In 2025, Forbes listed it among the world’s 50 most beautiful villages.



One of the village’s most popular experiences is a basket boat ride through narrow waterways shaded by dense nipa palms. Friendly local fishermen paddle visitors deep into the palm forest on journeys lasting about 70 minutes.



Along the way, tourists can enjoy the fresh air while listening to stories about local life, traditions and customs, or hearing fishermen sing heartfelt folk songs.





Touri s t s enjoy travelling by ba s ket boat at Cam Thanh Village, an eco-touri s m de s tination in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Visitors are often thrilled by boat-spinning performances and races, showcasing impressive balance and graceful movements on the water.



During the trip, skilled artisans demonstrate how to weave grasshoppers, bracelets and flowers from palm leaves, while visitors can also try making the traditional crafts themselves.



Another highlight is cast netting, where tourists can watch local fishermen demonstrate the simple yet skillful techniques used to catch fish.

Ca s t netting, a highlight at Cam Thanh Nipa Palm Village (Photo: VNA)

After the boat ride, visitors can sample local specialities prepared by nearby restaurants or family cooks, including crispy crepes, banana blossom salad and coconut rice.



For a deeper cultural experience, tourists can also join cooking classes and enjoy their own Vietnamese dishes amid the tranquillity of the nipa palm forest./.

