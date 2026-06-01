Global physicists discuss strongly correlated electron materials advances

Gia Lai (VNA) – A scientific workshop on recent advances in the study of strongly correlated electron systems opened in the central province of Gia Lai on June 1, bringing together more than 40 delegates from 11 countries and territories.



The event is jointly organised by the association Rencontres du Vietnam, the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), and the US-based Fine Theoretical Physics Institute (FTPI). It has attracted leading scientists and distinguished professors from around the world specialising in condensed matter physics.



The workshop aims to achieve three key objectives providing a platform for academic exchange and strengthening collaboration between leading international scientists and young researchers, including doctoral students; promoting multidimensional scientific dialogue on major open questions in the field; and initiating new directions for international research cooperation with the active participation of Vietnam's physics community.



According to Dr Nguyen Huu Ha, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, research into strongly correlated electron systems is opening up new approaches to understanding the fundamental nature of matter amid rapid advances in science and technology, particularly in condensed matter physics and advanced quantum materials.



The official noted that such studies provide a foundation for important breakthroughs in future technologies while deepening scientific knowledge of complex material systems.



Participants at the scientific workshop on recent advances in the study of strongly correlated electron systems opened in the central province on June 1, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The event offers domestic and international scientists an opportunity to exchange research findings, discuss emerging scientific challenges, and explore future collaborative initiatives.



Through 30 scientific presentations covering a broad range of advanced topics, leading experts and researchers are reviewing the latest theoretical and experimental developments, discussing key unresolved questions, and identifying promising directions for breakthrough research in the field of strongly correlated quantum physics.



The workshop is scheduled to run until June 5./.