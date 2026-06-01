Vietnam, Israel deepen cooperation prospects in quantum technology

Tel Aviv (VNA) – Vietnam and Israel are exploring new avenues for cooperation in quantum technology following a May 31 visit by Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Nguyen Ky Son to Qarakal Quantum, an Israeli start-up at the forefront of quantum computing research and development.

The ambassador held discussions with Qarakal Quantum CEO Dr. Nissan Maskil, CTO Prof. Nadav Katz and the company’s team of scientists and engineers. Also attending the meeting was Anna Pellivert, Vice President of Yissum, the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

During the visit, representatives from Qarakal Quantum and the Hebrew University showcased recent breakthroughs in quantum computing and outlined emerging applications of quantum technologies across science, industry, security and innovation.

The Vietnamese delegation toured research laboratories and advanced superconducting cooling facilities, while gaining insights into next-generation quantum computing architectures and algorithms under development.

The delegation was also introduced to Israel’s first home-grown 20-qubit quantum computer, developed at the Hebrew University through a partnership involving the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the university and Yissum.

Highlighting Vietnam’s science and technology agenda, Son outlined the country’s priorities in innovation and digital transformation, emphasising the development of strategic technologies capable of boosting productivity, strengthening competitiveness and supporting national security. These priorities include artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology and other advanced technology fields.

He said Vietnam is closely monitoring global progress in quantum science and is steadily building domestic capabilities through investment in high-quality talent, expanded fundamental research and stronger collaboration among universities, research institutes and technology firms.

The ambassador commended Israel’s achievements in high-tech innovation, particularly in quantum computing, and called for closer ties between academic institutions, research centres and technology enterprises in both countries. Enhanced cooperation could support joint research projects, workforce development and technology transfer in emerging fields, including quantum technologies, he said.

The visit is expected to create momentum for broader Vietnam–Israel collaboration in advanced technologies, supporting Vietnam’s long-term objectives in science, innovation and digital transformation./.

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