Politics

Vietnam-Philippines economic ties should be elevated to new height: Top Vietnamese leader

The Vietnamese leader urged the two sides to further promote two-way investment in highly complementary and long-term value-adding sectors, such as modern agriculture, food processing, clean energy, logistics, supporting industries, digital economy, and innovation. He stressed the need to move from mere trade exchange to co-investment, co-production, and deeper participation in regional value chains.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum in Manila on June 1. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum in Manila on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 1 called for fresh breakthroughs to turn trade, investment and tourism into important drivers of Vietnam-Philippines relations, stressing that economic cooperation between the two countries should now be elevated to a new level.

Speaking at the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum in Manila as part of his state visit to the Philippines, the top Vietnamese leader said the two countries have built a solid foundation of political trust, complementary economies and dynamic business communities, creating favourable conditions for stronger economic engagement.

He noted that as members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam and the Philippines have enjoyed a longstanding friendship and cooperation. The bilateral ties have expanded significantly since the establishment of their Strategic Partnership in 2015, covering politics, defence, security, trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, education and people-to-people exchanges.

During this visit, the two sides agreed to upgrade the bilateral relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, he stressed.

The Vietnamese leader showed his belief that the Philippines, as ASEAN Chair in 2026, will help advance a united, resilient, inclusive and highly connected ASEAN capable of adapting to regional and global changes.

Highlighting the positive development of bilateral economic relations, the General Secretary and President said the next step is to deepen cooperation rather than merely expand its scale.

He called on businesses from both countries to strengthen cooperation in trade and food security in a more stable, balanced and sustainable manner, while making better use of the complementarities between their economies.

Attention should be paid to expanding partnerships in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, processed food, consumer goods, digital trade and logistics, as well as jointly building resilient supply chains to better withstand global uncertainties, he said.

The Vietnamese leader urged the two sides to further promote two-way investment in highly complementary and long-term value-adding sectors, such as modern agriculture, food processing, clean energy, logistics, supporting industries, digital economy, and innovation. He stressed the need to move from mere trade exchange to co-investment, co-production, and deeper participation in regional value chains.

vnanet-tl3.jpg
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. speaks at the Vietnam-Philippines Business Forum in Manila on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam suggested the two nations expand air connectivity, logistics networks, and tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, to shorten the geographical distance, reduce cooperation costs and create new business opportunities.

He reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to creating the best possible conditions and investment climate through transparent and predictable policies, improved infrastructure, high-quality human resources and stronger dialogue with businesses.

The leader stressed the importance for both sides to renew economic cooperation mechanisms in a more flexible and practical manner, with businesses placed at the centre, noting that such mechanisms should serve as tools to open markets, remove bottlenecks, connect projects, and deliver concrete outcomes.

He noted that while the two governments can pave the way, it is the business communities that ultimately play a decisive role in turning vision into reality.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his hope that Vietnamese and Philippine businesses will move beyond opportunity-seeking toward stronger investment, technology sharing, market expansion, and deeper participation in regional value chains.

For his part, Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. said the presence of the two countries’ top leaders reflected the enduring strength of the bilateral ties and their shared determination to expand cooperation across areas.

As the global economy is being reshaped by rapid technological advances, evolving supply chains and emerging challenges, cooperation has become increasingly important, he said, noting that Vietnam-Philippines relations have continued to grow stronger.

He stressed that over many decades, the Vietnam – Philippines relationship has grown steadily, and the two sides have built their ties based on economic resilience, sustainable growth, and a shared commitment to strong, independent, and integrated nations.

The Philippine President described Vietnam as an indispensable partner in trade, investment and technology, as well as an important contributor to food security and industrial supply chains. He expressed his hope that discussions at the forum would be translated into concrete plans and projects that bring greater prosperity and opportunities to the people of both nations.

At the forum, which was hosted by the Ministry of Finance and Embassy of Vietnam in the Philippines, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Vietjet Air of Vietnam announced a direct air route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Cebu, an important economic, tourism, and aviation hub in the Philippines, helping facilitate travel and strengthen ASEAN connectivity.

Several corporations and enterprises from both countries also exchanged cooperation agreements in key areas, including energy, tourism, aviation, chemicals, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and other areas of mutual strength./.

VNA
#To Lam #economic cooperation #Vietnam-Philippines relations #new height Philippines Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (second, left), and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (second, right) witness the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation between the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam and the Ministry of Defence of the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Philippines upgrade bilateral ties to Enhanced Strategic Partnership

Both sides emphasised the importance of international law and the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the principles of equality, cooperation, and mutual benefit; reaffirmed peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea; and stressed the need to resolve disputes peacefully on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

See more

Prof. Mi Liang, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Beijing Foreign Studies University of China. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s Shangri-La address makes strong impact: Chinese scholar

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam reaffirmed and emphasised the central role played by ASEAN, stating clearly that Vietnam regards ASEAN as the most important strategic space, and that the Asia-Pacific regional security architecture should be led by ASEAN rather than becoming an arena for rivalry among major powers.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (L) and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. before their talks in Manila on June 1. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's top leader holds talks with Philippine President

Vietnam always values and wishes to further deepen its friendly neighbourly relations with the Philippines in all areas on the basis of a shared commitment to peace, stability and respect for international law, affirmed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam.

The Cambodian scholar is impressed by Party Genereral Secretary and State President To Lam's keynote address. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s hallmark at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue: Active peace builder in volatile world

Vietnam called for an open, inclusive regional architecture with ASEAN at its core, insisting that all new initiatives be transparent, respect international law, complement one another, and avoid undermining ASEAN centrality or turning Southeast Asia into an arena for great power rivalry. It expressed full support for and readiness to cooperate with the Philippines - ASEAN Chair 2026.

Professor Carl Thayer from the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's strategic autonomy earns praise from Australian expert

Vietnam has an opportunity to further entrench its leadership position within ASEAN, collaborate with like-minded partners, and demonstrate that Hanoi is, and will continue to be, a friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community, said Professor Carl Thayer from the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales.

Seeing off the Vietnamese delegation at Changi International Airport on May 31 morning, Singapore's Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo (right) presents Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his wife with an album of photographs documenting their activities in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader of Vietnam pays state visit to Philippines

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are paying state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1 at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (left) and Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister, senior advisor to the People's Action Party, and former Prime Minister of Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Singapore ties: a cooperation model in ASEAN

The two sides agreed that, amid an increasingly complex and volatile global environment, Vietnam and Singapore should further strengthen coordination, for the development of each country, as well as for peace, stability and cooperation in Southeast Asia.