Business

VinFast, NVIDIA, Autobrains join forces on Level-4 robotaxi project

According to a press release by VinFast, the collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while opening a more practical approach to autonomous mobility solutions in the region's highly complex traffic environments.

Electric vehicles produced at VinFast’s manufacturing plant in India. (Photo: VNA)
Electric vehicles produced at VinFast’s manufacturing plant in India. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast, NVIDIA and Autobrains on June 1 announced a strategic partnership to develop a next-generation Level-4 autonomous robotaxi programme for the Southeast Asian market based on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform.

According to a press release by VinFast, the collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while opening a more practical approach to autonomous mobility solutions in the region's highly complex traffic environments.

Built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 10 compute and powered by Autobrains' Agentic AI software for autonomous driving capabilities, the Vietnamese company is developing the Level-4 platform for Southeast Asia. With dense traffic, diverse road behavior, and highly dynamic urban environments, Southeast Asia presents a demanding validation ground for autonomous driving.

The three-way collaboration comes at a time when autonomous driving has stalled on three persistent barriers: system complexity, compute cost, and brittle performance outside controlled environments. To address these challenges, VinFast, NVIDIA, and Autobrains are developing a modular architecture, pairing vehicle integration, high-performance compute, and Agentic AI software.

Unlike the traditional end-to-end approach, Autobrains' Agentic AI deploys specialised AI agents that activate only when the driving task demands them. It delivers sharper real-world reasoning, lower compute overhead, and a scalable, cost-efficient path to autonomy.

For VinFast, the programme provides a path to bring advanced autonomous capability to market without the premium cost structure that has limited wider deployment. NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion gives it a validated hardware and software foundation, reducing the integration work that typically adds years to autonomous vehicle programmes.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Duong, Deputy CEO of ADAS at VinFast Global, said: "Advanced mobility shouldn't be a luxury. VinFast is committed to building scalable and accessible autonomous driving solutions through collaboration with global technology leaders. Together with Autobrains and NVIDIA, we are exploring a practical and cost-efficient path toward Level-4 mobility for Southeast Asia's highly dynamic real-world traffic environments."/.

VNA
#VinFast #NVIDIA #Autobrains #Level-4 robotaxi project Vietnam World
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Resolution in Action

International integration

Green transition

Related News

VinFast EV sales jump 127% in March 2026. (Photo: Vinfast)

VinFast EV sales jump 127%, cementing market dominance

According to its report, all models in VinFast’s EV lineup recorded strong growth in March. Notably, on March 28 alone, the company completed 3,520 orders, the highest number ever recorded in a single day by an automotive brand in Vietnam.

See more

Aircraft operate at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)

New incentives introduced for airlines opening routes

Domestic carriers participating in the air transport market for the first time will be eligible for a 50% reduction in take-off and landing charges, as well as air navigation service fees, under a new incentive scheme that took effect on May 15.

At the Vietnam–Italy Technology Connectivity Seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger links with businesses in northern Italy

Representatives of many businesses in Turin and the Piemonte region said that Vietnam has been emerging as one of Asia’s most dynamic markets and a promising gateway for Italian companies seeking to expand their presence in Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Smart payments drive digital finance development

With a young population, a high smartphone penetration rate, and steadily improving digital data infrastructure, Vietnam is well positioned to move beyond the goal of a cashless society toward the development of an inclusive digital finance ecosystem.

A farmer is harvesting coffee in Quang Tri province. Vietnam is speeding up the development of a 2020 forest boundary map to help exporters comply with the European Union Deforestation Regulation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam speeds up 2020 forest map to support compliance with EUDR

If Vietnam does not establish its own forest reference dataset, European importers will continue relying on global forest-cover databases to assess compliance for Vietnamese exports, which might result in inaccuracies when applied to local production conditions.

Vietjet announces Nha Trang–Singapore route in the presence of Vietnam’s General Secretary and President To Lam (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet announces Nha Trang–Singapore route

In the presence of Party General Secretary and President To Lam, along with senior leaders from Vietnam and Singapore, Vietjet officially announced a new direct route connecting Nha Trang to Singapore at the Vietnam–Singapore Tech Connect Forum 2026 on May 29.

Motorcycle assembly line at Honda Vietnam Company. (Photo: VNA)

Honda Vietnam accelerates electrification strategy

Under the plan, all newly manufactured and distributed internal combustion engine motorcycles from fiscal year 2027, starting from April 1 2026 to March 31, 2027, will meet Euro 4 emission standards in line with the Government’s emissions control roadmap.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Nearly 200 new Vietnamese defence products to be showcased in 2026

The expo will be held across more than 123,000 square meters and will be divided into seven functional zones. In addition to defence equipment displays, visitors will be able to experience virtual reality military training simulations, shooting activities and interactive military-themed demonstrations.

A Japanese-invested factory at Phu My 3 industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City affirms position as magnet for foreign investment

According to the municipal Department of Finance, the southern city attracted nearly 2.9 billion USD in FDI in the first quarter of 2026, up 220% year-on-year. It is expected to draw an additional 8.9 billion USD in the second quarter, enabling it to fulfil its annual target of 11 billion USD.

At the ceremony to launch the Working Group on South-South cooperation in agriculture in Hanoi on May 29. (VNA)

Working group on South-South cooperation in agriculture makes debut

The event reflects Vietnam’s strong political determination to proactively realise the Party’s foreign policy and the State’s international integration policy, advancing international integration and deepening substantive agricultural cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.