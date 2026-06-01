VinFast, NVIDIA, Autobrains join forces on Level-4 robotaxi project

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast, NVIDIA and Autobrains on June 1 announced a strategic partnership to develop a next-generation Level-4 autonomous robotaxi programme for the Southeast Asian market based on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform.



According to a press release by VinFast, the collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while opening a more practical approach to autonomous mobility solutions in the region's highly complex traffic environments.



Built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 10 compute and powered by Autobrains' Agentic AI software for autonomous driving capabilities, the Vietnamese company is developing the Level-4 platform for Southeast Asia. With dense traffic, diverse road behavior, and highly dynamic urban environments, Southeast Asia presents a demanding validation ground for autonomous driving.



The three-way collaboration comes at a time when autonomous driving has stalled on three persistent barriers: system complexity, compute cost, and brittle performance outside controlled environments. To address these challenges, VinFast, NVIDIA, and Autobrains are developing a modular architecture, pairing vehicle integration, high-performance compute, and Agentic AI software.



Unlike the traditional end-to-end approach, Autobrains' Agentic AI deploys specialised AI agents that activate only when the driving task demands them. It delivers sharper real-world reasoning, lower compute overhead, and a scalable, cost-efficient path to autonomy.



For VinFast, the programme provides a path to bring advanced autonomous capability to market without the premium cost structure that has limited wider deployment. NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion gives it a validated hardware and software foundation, reducing the integration work that typically adds years to autonomous vehicle programmes.



Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Duong, Deputy CEO of ADAS at VinFast Global, said: "Advanced mobility shouldn't be a luxury. VinFast is committed to building scalable and accessible autonomous driving solutions through collaboration with global technology leaders. Together with Autobrains and NVIDIA, we are exploring a practical and cost-efficient path toward Level-4 mobility for Southeast Asia's highly dynamic real-world traffic environments."/.

VNA