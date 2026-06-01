New incentives introduced for airlines opening routes

Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic carriers participating in the air transport market for the first time will be eligible for a 50% reduction in take-off and landing charges, as well as air navigation service fees, under a new incentive scheme that took effect on May 15.

The preferential rates will remain in place for 36 months from the operation of an airline’s first flight.

The policy, set out in Circular No. 23/2026/TT-BXD on pricing mechanisms for civil aviation services issued by the Ministry of Construction (MoC), applies to scheduled international routes serving airports that have not hosted regular commercial flights for at least 12 months prior to the launch of the service.

To qualify, airlines must maintain continuous operations on the route for at least 12 months from the inaugural flight. Eligible carriers will receive a 50% discount on take-off, landing and air navigation charges set by the ministry.

At Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Cam Ranh international airports, the incentive will be available for 12 months from the commencement of the first flight.

For services launched at Cat Bi, Vinh, Can Tho, Lien Khuong, Phu Bai, Buon Ma Thuot, Van Don, Tho Xuan, Dong Hoi, Tuy Hoa, Chu Lai, Pleiku, Phu Cat, Con Dao, Dien Bien, Ca Mau and Rach Gia airports, the preferential rates will apply for 24 months.

At Long Thanh International Airport and Gia Binh Airport, airlines will be entitled to the incentives for 12 months from the start of operations, provided the services are launched after the airports have been in commercial operation for 24 months.

For all other airports, carriers introducing new routes after the first 24 months of commercial operation will receive the incentives for 24 months from the date of their inaugural flight.

The circular also provides support for flights relocated under market development measures. Scheduled services, including existing routes and additional frequencies, transferred to another airport at the request of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will be charged 90% of the standard take-off and landing fees set by the MoC. The preferential rate will apply for 24 months from the start of operations at the new airport./.

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