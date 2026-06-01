Politics

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam concludes state visit to Philippines

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Manila on June 1, concluding their two-day state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (second from left) and his spouse, and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse, pose for a photo in Manila. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (second from left) and his spouse, and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse, pose for a photo in Manila. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Manila on June 1, concluding their two-day state visit to the Philippines at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.

A key highlight of the visit was the talks between General Secretary and President Lam and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during which the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, opening up a new development era for the two countries’ collaboration.

Following the upgrade, both sides agreed to work closely on an action programme to implement the new partnership framework. They also pledged to strengthen political trust through increased high-level exchanges, the effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms, and closer engagement among ministries, sectors, localities and people of the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to deepen substantive cooperation in defence and security, maritime and ocean affairs, and promote collaboration to safeguard freedom of navigation and overflight and maintain regional peace and stability through established coordination mechanisms. They also identified major directions for enhancing economic cooperation with a view to delivering tangible benefits to both peoples and supporting national development goals.

President Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the Philippines welcomes Vietnamese investors and encourages greater investment in sectors such as renewable energy, health care and digital transformation.

On regional and international issues, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums. They underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They also agreed to work with other ASEAN member states to promote negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea that is consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse leave Manila, concluding their state visit to the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

During meetings with Philippine organisations and businesses, the top Vietnamese leader highlighted the country’s continued efforts to improve the investment environment and create favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, particularly in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. Business representatives commended Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and reaffirmed their long-term commitment to maintaining and expanding operations in the country.

At a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in the Philippines, the leader reiterated the Party and State’s consistent policy of regarding overseas Vietnamese (OV)s as an inseparable part of the nation and an important resource for national development. He stressed that the nation remains committed to supporting OVs in securing stable legal status, integrating into local society and maintaining close ties with the homeland.

Upon his arrival in Manila on May 31, General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the monument to President Ho Chi Minh in the ASEAN Garden in Intramuros Old Town.

They also paid tribute to Philippine national hero Jose Rizal at the monument dedicated to him in Manila./.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are paying state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1 at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse.